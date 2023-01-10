Read full article on original website
Related
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Jan. 11
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Damarius Roberts hit a buzzer beater in the paint to lift the Whalers to victory. Roberts finished with 12 points as did Anthony Diakite. Jensen Farnworth and Craig Baptista each had 11 points for a balanced offensive attack. New Bedford (6-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Durfee on Friday.
Sandwich High boys hockey team gets long-awaited win over Falmouth
FALMOUTH - Wednesday was a first for all of the players on the Sandwich High boys hockey team. The Blue Knights picked up a 3-0 win over rival Falmouth at Falmouth Ice Arena. “I’ve been here for four years and we never beat them, so a win here in my last year is amazing and awesome. It’s a great feeling," Sandwich captain Colin McIver said.
SICS girls basketball defeats Mount Greylock, Alicia Mitchell cracks 1000-career points in record performance (photos)
SPRINGFIELD - In front of a packed gymnasium of friends and family, Alicia Mitchell and the Springfield International girls basketball team put on a show to remember against Mount Greylock on Tuesday.
Duxbury wrestling team pins Patriot League power Hingham for first time in over a decade
DUXBURY — Wednesday's result was a long time coming for the Duxbury High wrestling team. For the first time since 2009, the Dragons picked up a win over Patriot League rival Hingham, 43-27. “I lost to them the last three years and it’s been really emotionally draining and I’m...
Comments / 0