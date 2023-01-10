ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Jan. 11

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Damarius Roberts hit a buzzer beater in the paint to lift the Whalers to victory. Roberts finished with 12 points as did Anthony Diakite. Jensen Farnworth and Craig Baptista each had 11 points for a balanced offensive attack. New Bedford (6-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Durfee on Friday.
Sandwich High boys hockey team gets long-awaited win over Falmouth

FALMOUTH - Wednesday was a first for all of the players on the Sandwich High boys hockey team. The Blue Knights picked up a 3-0 win over rival Falmouth at Falmouth Ice Arena. “I’ve been here for four years and we never beat them, so a win here in my last year is amazing and awesome. It’s a great feeling," Sandwich captain Colin McIver said.
