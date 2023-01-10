FALMOUTH - Wednesday was a first for all of the players on the Sandwich High boys hockey team. The Blue Knights picked up a 3-0 win over rival Falmouth at Falmouth Ice Arena. “I’ve been here for four years and we never beat them, so a win here in my last year is amazing and awesome. It’s a great feeling," Sandwich captain Colin McIver said.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO