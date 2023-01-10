Read full article on original website
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
itbusinessnet.com
Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital
Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital. Funding secured to expand the portfolio of late- and commercial-stage oncology and rare disease products through in-licensing or acquisition. Dr Melanie Rolli recently appointed to lead and execute on Helsinn’s strategy. Lugano, Switzerland, January 10, 2023 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully...
CoinTelegraph
90% of businesses adopting blockchain technology, data
The crypto and blockchain space has had a turbulent past year, but that is not stopping users and enterprises from looking into the industry. A new survey from CasperLabs and Zogby Analytics revealed that the sentiment around blockchain adoption is especially positive among enterprises. The poll was conducted via 603 business enterprise “decision makers” in the United States, the United Kingdom and China.
How the CEO of a Low-Cost Airline Tries to Keep Prices Low
TheStreet talked to Play chief executive Birgir Jónsson about what it's like to run a new low-cost airline.
zycrypto.com
Reap Debuts Industry-Leading Crypto Repayments Feature With The Reap Card, Leveraging Fireblocks
For the Web3 sector, Reap, the global fintech company that drives expense management via its first-of-its-kind Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches a first-of-its-kind innovation by enabling cryptocurrency repayments. To help web3 businesses settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies, Reap is providing expense management software with the Reap Card.
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
blufashion.com
Unlock Greater Efficiency with Office Digitalization
Office digitalization companies are an essential part of the modern business landscape. With the growing reliance on technology in the workplace, these companies provide businesses with a range of services to help them transition to a more digital environment. The purpose of office digitalization company HK is to make it...
Amazon And Avalanche To Bring Scalable Blockchain Solutions to Enterprises and Governments
Amazon Web Services (AWS) now supports Avalanche’s infrastructure and dApp ecosystem. AWS and Ava Labs will work together to increase the enterprise, institutional, and government adoption of blockchain. The partnership will make it easier for developers to launch and manage nodes on Avalanche. Native token $AVAX has gained more...
itbusinessnet.com
Basilea reports preliminary 2022 revenues, exceeding guidance, and provides portfolio update
Continued commercial success of Cresemba and Zevtera in 2022 generated revenue contributions of approx. CHF 122 million, exceeding guidance by more than 17%. Following pre-NDA (New Drug Application) meeting held with FDA in Q4 2022 for ceftobiprole (Zevtera), NDA submission for three indications planned within two to three months. Building...
astaga.com
AVAX surges as Ava Labs partners AWS
Avalanche worth soared greater than 16% after Ava Labs introduced new partnership with the Amazon Internet Providers (AWS). Avalanche will launch validator instruments and its Subnet deployment function on the AWS Market. Ava Labs joins the AWS Activate and AWS Associate Community (APN). Avalanche price jumped greater than 16% on...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Kerry Group to sell its sweet ingredients portfolio to IRCA, a portfolio company of Advent International
The combined IRCA and Kerry’s sweet ingredients portfolio is expected to create a global leader in semi-finished food ingredients with about €1 billion in revenues. Kerry Group has entered into exclusive negotiations with IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other semi-finished food ingredients, to sell the trade and assets of its sweet ingredients portfolio. This includes a range of products that span sweet particulates, chocolate confections, baked inclusions, variegates, and fruit purées, serving end markets such as bakery, cereal, confectionary, dairy, and ice cream in Europe and the U.S. Kerry’s sweet ingredient portfolio has an operational footprint that covers four manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and six across the U.K, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. According to Kerry, the expected attributable financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 include revenues of €405 million and EBITDA of €41 million.
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
mrobusinesstoday.com
flydocs extends long-term digital records management contract with Gulf Air
Gulf Air and flydocs have had a long-standing partnership for over five years where flydocs has been providing a software service to support Gulf Air to manage their assets and lease returns. flydocs, the asset management solution provider for the aviation industry, has announced it has signed an extended agreement...
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
Experts from Okta, Deloitte, and Verizon share how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way
Okta's CIO Alvina Antar says that retention issues stem from employees not feeling connected to their company. Collaborating with coworkers can help.
fintechmagazine.com
AccorInvest and m3connect: taking hospitality to the cloud
Through its partnership with m3connect, AccorInvest has used the cloud to enhance the sustainability, efficiency and resilience of its hotel portfolio. AccorInvest, Accor and m3connect have partnered to launch a pioneering hospitality project, which gives AccorInvest’s global hotel portfolio unique access to industry-leading technologies. Through the partnership, AccorInvest has...
