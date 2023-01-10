Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
atozsports.com
Saints hometown hero makes career history
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the secondary this season with some high expectations. Mathieu, a former LSU superstar, was looked at to help replace Marcus Williams and other talent in the secondary in The Big Easy. The start was a bit slow for “The Honey Badger.” It took...
The Ringer
The NFL Playoffs Are Showcasing the AFC Quarterback Arms Race
I would like to list for you the AFC champion quarterbacks from 2003 to 2018. Everything about that list is incredible, right down to Joe Flacco sneaking into the middle of it. Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer, and Andrew Luck were all around—none of them made a dent. For 16 consecutive years of football, the AFC was represented by four quarterbacks in the Super Bowl; save for one season, it was represented by only three. And for half of those years, the AFC champion was Tom Brady.
Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason
Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season
NFL playoffs and rooting interest: Misery Index ranks all 14 teams and results may shock | Opinion
We rank the 14 playoffs teams from least based on a combination of the number of seasons since a team’s most recent championship, most recent title-game appearance, last playoff victory and last playoff appearance.
The NFL’s Top Ticket of Wild-Card Weekend
Fans flood the market for seats as the NFL playoffs kick off with six wild-card matchups.
FOX Sports
Giants eye redemption in wild-card matchup vs. Vikings
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings gave the world a Christmas Eve thriller — a game that ended on the final play with the longest of kicks. And almost as soon as Greg Joseph's 61-yard field goal sailed through the uprights and gave the Vikings a 27-24 win, the Giants seemed to know they would all meet again.
Look: NFL Reveals Activities For New-Look Pro Bowl Games
The NFL's Pro Bowl will look quite a bit different this year. Instead of playing a traditional football game between the top players from the AFC and NFC, the league is hosting a multi-day skills competition culminating in a series of flag football games. The official list of activities has now ...
Look: NFL Makes Decision On Playoff Game Referees
The NFL playoff schedule is set as the regular season is officially in the rearview mirror. Before the playoff games officially kick off, the NFL had a few decisions to make. One of the most important was who would be the on-field officials for every game. Well, according to a...
Comments / 0