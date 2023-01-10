Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Assclown of the Year 2022: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Cruz started the year on a low note, and it's only been downhill from there.
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
The man said he threw the can for Cruz to drink.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Senate fails to confirm Biden nominee who once released man later involved in murder of 10-year-old
President Biden's nominee for D.C. District Court failed to get enough votes to clear the Judiciary Committee, allowing his nomination expire with the end of the 117th Congress.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Texas Republican snubbed by Biden during border visit says White House explanation 'insulting'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the White House told him he "couldn't attend" President Biden's trip to the southern border.
Texas GOP lawmaker hires Christian nationalist who called for drag show attendees to be executed
State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, hired Jake Neidert, 22, last month as his office’s legislative director amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric and ahead of a legislative session that's expected to focus heavily on anti-trans bills.
Texas Attorney General says the President is not a king or dictator—that rules apply to Biden too
The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.
BIDEN OR ABBOTT: Who’s handling the border crisis better? Americans decide
Americans revealed who they believe has managed the border crisis better — President Biden or Gov. Greg Abbott — with a majority of people siding with the Texan.
Biden Mexico news – live: President visits El Paso border for first time where he is confronted by Greg Abbott
President Joe Biden has finally paid a visit to the US’s southern border with Mexico for the first time since taking office two years ago.The president traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to visit the busiest migrant crossing and meet with Border Patrol agents, kicking of a three-day summit in Mexico. During the visit, Mr Biden will hold tri-lateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.The trip comes just days after he announced his new immigration enforcement plan – something...
Here's what Governor Abbott said to President Biden
When Governor Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden on the flight tarmac on Sunday, the Texas governor gave some key points in this Fox interview. Governor Abbott wanted President Biden to see some key issues on his visit to the southern border. This was President Biden’s first official visit to the southern border during his presidency.
