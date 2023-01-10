ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Biden Mexico news – live: President visits El Paso border for first time where he is confronted by Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden has finally paid a visit to the US’s southern border with Mexico for the first time since taking office two years ago.The president traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to visit the busiest migrant crossing and meet with Border Patrol agents, kicking of a three-day summit in Mexico. During the visit, Mr Biden will hold tri-lateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.The trip comes just days after he announced his new immigration enforcement plan – something...
Tom Handy

Here's what Governor Abbott said to President Biden

When Governor Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden on the flight tarmac on Sunday, the Texas governor gave some key points in this Fox interview. Governor Abbott wanted President Biden to see some key issues on his visit to the southern border. This was President Biden’s first official visit to the southern border during his presidency.
