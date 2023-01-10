Read full article on original website
BigCommerce Announces Integration for Amazon’s Buy with Prime Enabling Merchants to Accelerate Business Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in development with Amazon, it has launched the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a new self-service integration for US merchants to easily enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. With shopping benefits that millions of Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005124/en/ BigCommerce will be the first ecommerce platform to release a self-service integration into Buy with Prime, enabling merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts with no coding required. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
mytotalretail.com
5 Marketing Tips to Position Your Brand for Success in 2023
Total Retail recently published its Top 50 Tips of 2022 report. This annual feature includes advice on how to run a more efficient and profitable retail business, and covers multiple functions for doing so, including marketing. Below are five tips designed for retail marketers that will help them position their brands for success in 2023 and beyond:
This Cannabis Beverage First To Be Featured In New Nabis Marketplace Program, 'New Year, New Age Weed'
Resonate Blends, Inc. KOAN announced that Koan Cordials will be the first brand featured in a new Nabis Marketplace Program initiative which aims to highlight the stories of boutique and equity-owned brand partners within their portfolio. Kicking off January 11th, 2023, the Nabis Marketplace is rolling out its “New year,...
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
ZDNet
Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work
The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
Worldline and Lidio Streamline Access to $24B Turkish eCommerce Market
Worldline and Lidio have partnered to help eCommerce merchants access the world's 11th-largest economy. Together, payments services company Worldline and Turkish FinTech company Lidio will provide a one-stop shop for processing in Turkey, access to popular payment methods and access to local acquiring that will increase payment performance, Worldline said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
takeitcool.com
Global Sweet Potato Flour Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Product in Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sweet Potato Flour Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, types, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.
Raven White creates tailored luxury brand activations
Raven White, the founder of EnVision Firm, has curated in-person events, experiences, and activations that forge lasting emotional connections between a brand and its target audiences for over nine years. White, a Howard University alumna, creates exceptional, exclusive, and unforgettable experiences globally. We continue to dive deeper into a socially...
itbusinessnet.com
Türk Telekom minimizes software license costs with USU solution
Time required for three audits cut from more than 100 to six working days. Möglingen, Germany – January 10, 2023. The implementation of USU software asset management has generated numerous measurable benefits for the leading Turkish telecommunications provider, Türk Telekom, in the area of software license management (SAM).
TechCrunch
Veteran enterprise VC Peter Wagner on the opportunities for AI startups
We recently caught up with Wagner, who, along with fellow veteran investor Gaurav Garg, launched Wing Venture Capital. Combined, they have upward of 25 years of experience at storied investment firms: Wagner joined Accel as an associate in 1996 and stayed more than 14 years before leaving as a managing director to co-found Wing, and Garg spent 11 years as a partner at Sequoia Capital.
salestechstar.com
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France
Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005118/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) On top of a large prints range, consumers now have a variety of high-quality, personalized photo products to choose from with the photo.carrefour.fr site, powered by Kodak Moments. Whether it’s photo canvases, mugs, photo books, posters, tiles, acrylics or more, all products are printed and assembled in France by passionate and committed teams, making the perfect gifts for any occasion.
salestechstar.com
Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America
The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.
itbusinessnet.com
Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital
Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital. Funding secured to expand the portfolio of late- and commercial-stage oncology and rare disease products through in-licensing or acquisition. Dr Melanie Rolli recently appointed to lead and execute on Helsinn’s strategy. Lugano, Switzerland, January 10, 2023 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully...
