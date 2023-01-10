Read full article on original website
Related
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Melania Trump distrusted her husband's advisors, including his own son, Donald Trump Jr, Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee
Melania Trump didn't think some of her husband's children were looking out for his best interests, an aide told the Jan. 6 committee.
New York Judge Orders Donald Trump and Family Members to Face Letitia James Fraud Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump and his children will not be able to evade the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss James’ lawsuit, which targets the former president and his children Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps committed extensive tax fraud from 2011 to 2021 and seeks to bar Trump, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation.
Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy. "That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile. Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong....
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump insists he 'specifically asked' Ivanka and Jared Kushner not to join 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he wanted his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to work on his 2024 presidential campaign, insisting instead that he “specifically asked” them to bow out.
Washington Examiner
Former Trump CFO Weisselberg to be sent to Rikers Island jail for 15-year tax scheme
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, is expected to be sent to Rikers Island jail in New York after he received his sentence for his participation in operating a tax fraud scheme at the former president's real estate company for 15 years. Weisselberg is set...
Rikers expert says Allen Weisselberg will get better treatment as a prominent Trump supporter
Allen Weisselberg will fare better at NYC's notorious jail because he's 75 and Trump's ex-CFO — but it'll still be hell, an expert tells Insider.
Trump's Tax Returns Released After Long Fight with Congress
"By Michael R. Sisak and Jill ColvinDemocrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.The documents include individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump's business entities from 2015-2020. They show how Trump used the tax code to lower his tax obligation and reveal details about foreign accounts, charitable contributions and the performance of some of his highest-profile business ventures, which...
Former Trump Organization CFO sentenced to five months in jail
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday, after serving as a key witness in the criminal tax fraud trial against former President Trump’s business empire late last year, The Associated Press reported. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence as part of a […]
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was given a five-month prison term
Weisselberg, 75, will immediately begin serving his term at New York City's infamous Rikers Island prison after the court session. In an August plea bargain, he admitted guilt on 15 felony charges. In exchange for $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties and a waiver of his right to appeal, he agreed to testify honestly at the trial of the Trump Organization.
Trump’s Money Man Gets Five Months in Prison for Tax Fraud Scheme
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to declare and pay taxes on more than $1.7 million in company benefits provided by the former president’s flagship company. Weisselberg’s cooperation with prosecutors was central to securing a conviction linking the Trump Organization to the alleged large scale tax fraud operation. The sentence comes in accordance with Weisselberg’s guilty plea. He’ll also have to serve five months probation and pay $2 million in taxes and penalties. Weisselberg, who worked for the Trump Organization for almost half a century, pleaded guilty...
Judge rejects Trump’s motion to dismiss New York AG’s lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday rejected a motion from former President Trump to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), allowing the case to proceed. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled the arguments from Trump’s legal team were frivolous and rejected an argument that…
Comments / 0