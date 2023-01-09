ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
New York Post

Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco’s ‘disgusting’ rotisserie chicken

David Chang, the celebrity chef who founded the Michelin-starred Momofuku restaurant, isn’t a big fan of Costco’s rotisserie chicken. “I got a hot take,” Chang said during this week’s edition of “The David Chang Show” podcast. “I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken,” he said. “They’re not good. They’re not seasoned.”  Chang continued: “The reason why it’s important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold — and it’s gotta taste good cold.” “And there’s something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.

