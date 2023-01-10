ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Hancock (01/10/23)

Overall Pennock has posted a career record of 40-9 and now hopes to lead the Admirals to a similar level of success. Highlights from Pascagoula's win over D'Iberville. JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. East Central CC (01/05/23) Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST. Highlights from Pearl...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year

Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC partners with USA. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

The Cue - Week 15

Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers

Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast. 'Six String Andrew' performs Good Morning Blues live on GMM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays...
GULFPORT, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

MGCCC designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the National Security Agency named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College of Harrison County a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The partnership makes them the only community college in Mississippi and one of two higher education institutions with that designation. This is a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School Board will not renew the contract of superintendent John Strycker. The board made the decision during an executive session that lasted several hours Monday evening. Strycker had served as the district’s superintendent since 2020 when he replaced Barry Amacker. His...

