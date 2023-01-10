Read full article on original website
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller has been selected as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All Star Game. Fuller, who is the assistant athletics director at Gulfport High School, was selected to the all-star game on Tuesday. Fuller had a coaching career that expanded over 30 years including 17 years as...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Hancock (01/10/23)
Overall Pennock has posted a career record of 40-9 and now hopes to lead the Admirals to a similar level of success. Highlights from Pascagoula's win over D'Iberville. JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. East Central CC (01/05/23) Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST. Highlights from Pearl...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
The Cue - Week 15
Partnership makes transferring from MGCCC to University of South Alabama even easier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have a clear pathway to a four-year degree, thanks to an agreement with the University of South Alabama. Wednesday, the presidents of both schools signed a Memorandum of Agreement concerning the transfer of credits. The agreement is part of the...
STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers
Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast. 'Six String Andrew' performs Good Morning Blues live on GMM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays...
Caray Grace, former WLOX weekend anchor, helps celebrate our 60th anniversary
Strycker reacts to Jackson Co. school board's decision to not renew his contract
School’s cardiac arrest survivor reflects on staff’s preparedness following Hamlin incident
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest is now bringing emergency preparedness to the forefront. CPR was immediately performed on Hamlin for nine minutes, and he was resuscitated with a defibrillator before being transported to the hospital. It’s that kind of medical response...
LIVE: Diamondhead's senior health fair helps seniors kick off a healthy 2023
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes stopped by Good Morning Mississippi to talk about the city's priorities in 2023. Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets. Updated: Jan. 9,...
Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves
Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian
The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Rd., new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
MGCCC designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the National Security Agency named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College of Harrison County a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The partnership makes them the only community college in Mississippi and one of two higher education institutions with that designation. This is a...
Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets
Jaguar Joe Casey was passionate about the historical Magnolia Route from the 1920’s and recreated the long-distance tour with his son years ago in a Jaguar. Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00...
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST. |
A brief history of the carved angel tree sculptures in Bay St. Louis
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School Board will not renew the contract of superintendent John Strycker. The board made the decision during an executive session that lasted several hours Monday evening. Strycker had served as the district’s superintendent since 2020 when he replaced Barry Amacker. His...
