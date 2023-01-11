ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday drawing

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

Mega Millions jackpot tops a billion dollars for Tuesday drawing 00:28

TALLAHASSEE - Feeling lucky? You may want to spend a couple of bucks for your shot at Tuesday night's massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A billboard shows what the drawing stands at for the Tuesday night drawing. CBS 4

It has a cash value of $568.7 million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 15,13, 7,18,14 and 9.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

This is the fourth in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday's estimated $1.1 billion are the game's record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29.

The odds of winning the top prize, however, are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Tuesday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.


You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 10:59 p.m. CBS4 or by clicking here .

