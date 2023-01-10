Read full article on original website
Related
wtuz.com
Safety Information, Smoke Alarm Target for Newcomerstown
Mary Alice Reporting – The American Red Cross will venture to the Village of Newcomerstown to provide a neighborhood with fire information and alarms. This event is following the tragic December 26th fatal blaze for a family and the goal of the visit is to make the village a safer community.
wtuz.com
Susan Zifer – January 9, 2023
Susan Zifer, 82, of Dover passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory of Dover. To send flowers to the family of Susan, please visit our floral store.
wtuz.com
Florence Ellen Keplinger – January 11, 2023
Florence Ellen Keplinger, age 100, who resided at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born January 26, 1922, in Crooked Run Valley, Tuscarawas County, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Maud L. Stull Keplinger. As a child, Miss Keplinger moved with her family to a farm near Winfield. She began her working career as an elementary school teacher and later was employed as a secretary for the Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau. Miss Keplinger served on the editorial board of The Dover Reporter and ended her career as a secretary for the First Moravian Church in Dover.
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas in Third for Deer Harvested with Muzzleloaders
Nick McWilliams reporting – Ohio hunters had another successful deer hunting season, calling off muzzleloader season on Tuesday. In total, just over 13,500 deer were harvested by hunters over the four-day season, which includes the ongoing archery season. Coshocton was the top grossing county with 518, followed by Muskingum...
wtuz.com
Mabel Lettie Maurer – January 9, 2023
Mabel Lettie Maurer of Dover, Ohio passed away on January 9, 2023, with her family present. Mabel was born on September 28, 1939, in the family home at 726 Walnut Street in Dover. She graduated from Dover High in 1957. Mabel enjoyed math, reading, traveling, and helping people. She loved...
wtuz.com
Holland Retires, Lawson Next Newcomerstown PD Chief
Mary Alice Reporting – After an over 30-year career in law enforcement, Gary Holland is moving on to the next chapter of his life. Holland has been active in the police force since 1991 as he served for the Village of Rising Sun before his appointment to Bettsville as an officer in 1994 before advancing, in 1998, as their police chief. He then served as a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy from 2008 until his 2010 appointment as Newcomerstown Police Chief.
wtuz.com
Emmett Welz Basiletti – January 9, 2023
Emmett Welz Basiletti passed away on January 9, 2023, in his home, 12 days prior to his 99th birthday. Born in New Philadelphia on January 21, 1924, he was the son of the late Massimo and Bertha Minnie (Welz) Basiletti. Emmett married his lifelong love, the former Inez Irene Griffey,...
wtuz.com
John R. Basiletti – January 8, 2023
John R. Basiletti, 80, of Dover passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. He was born on February 7, 1942, in Dover and was the son of the late John A. Basiletti and Sue Tiffner. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Basiletti who passed away only four days ago on January 4, 2023; his sister, Joan Wolfe, and former daughter-in-law, Joy Stealey.
wtuz.com
MLK Day Event to Feature Perci Garner as Speaker
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Christopher Lowery Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at the Dover First Baptist Church will feature former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Perci Garner. In honor of MLK Day on Monday, the church will open their doors for the celebration to remember the civil rights...
wtuz.com
Art Scholarship Contest Back Through Tusc County Probate Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – An art scholarship contest for all Tuscarawas County graduating seniors is back for a second year. The contest, which awards a $500 and $250 scholarship to the winning entry, is awarding through the courtroom of Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court Judge Adam Wilgus. The winner will...
wtuz.com
J. Robert “Bob” Mackey – January 9, 2023
J. Robert “Bob” Mackey, 79, of Sherrodsville, died Monday, January 9, 2023, with his wife and children by his side, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. A son of the late John C. and Mary (Turson) Mackey, Bob was born...
wtuz.com
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
wtuz.com
Patricia J. “Pat” Armstrong – January 2, 2023
Patricia J. “Pat” Armstrong, age 91, of Leesville Lake, Worthington, and Dover, died peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic at Stuart, FL. Born January 7, 1931, in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ruth Florence (Westerland) Anderson. After graduating from...
wtuz.com
New Phila Leadership Talks Projects to Start New Year
Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia is entering the new year with multiple developments and projects in 2023. Mayor Joel Day discussed a list of scheduled projects with council on Monday, after a 2022 in which the city placed an emphasis on further economic expansion. One of the newest...
Harrison News-Herald
Scio vet prepares to pass on practice
SCIO—Dr. John Center has been a veterinarian for over forty years. He’s retired one time before, but this time, the 74-year-old vet says it’s time for him to move on. Center was born in Columbus, moving around Ohio before settling in Scio almost 20 years ago. “We...
2 dead after crash in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday. Around 6 p.m. crews were called to reports of a t-bone accident in the area of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to initial reports. A Butler Township sergeant on scene confirmed that two...
Ohio deputies looking for missing elderly woman last seen on Wednesday
Deputies out of the Sheriff’s Office in Tuscarawas County are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to news outlets. Outlets say deputies are looking for 75-year-old Sally Bauman who was last seen Wednesday. Sally has is: News outlets say she is driving in a white Buick Verano. No photo of Sally was given at […]
AEP Ohio wants to raise rates after major summer power outage
The fine print of AEP Ohio's recent filing with its state regulator has asked for customers to pay more money, and the company's reasons include summer 2022's disastrous power outages.
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Comments / 0