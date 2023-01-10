ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Troy K Anthony – Cache Valley Daily

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children.
HYRUM, UT
Kyle LaMonte Nielson – Cache Valley Daily

July 10, 1979 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 43) Kyle LaMonte Nielson, passed away on January 10, 2023, following a month-long battle due to complications of a hip surgery. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Murray, Utah. Born to Chryl Swallow and LaMonte Nielson, the only son with five sisters.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton – Cache Valley Daily

February 5, 1955 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 67) Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton, age 67, fulfilled her earthly mission, and returned home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born in Cleveland, Ohio on...
SANDY, UT
George Marion Atwood – Cache Valley Daily

April 7, 1928 – January 9, 2023 (age 94) George Marion Atwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2023. He was 94 years old. George was born April 7, 1928 in Portland, Maine; the youngest son of William Elbridge Atwood and Viola May Dixon. He had three older brothers; William, Robert, and Stanley. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and joined the Navy at age 17. He later graduated from Bridgeton Academy. At age 21 George came out to Utah and met and fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Joyce Godfrey.
LOGAN, UT
Georgena Bird Taggart – Cache Valley Daily

December 11, 1951 — January 10, 2023 (age 71) Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
PRESTON, ID
Marvin LeRoy Hansen – Cache Valley Daily

November 5, 1936 – January 3, 2023 (age 86) Marvin LeRoy Hansen passed away January 3rd, 2023, at the Maple Springs Care Center in Logan, UT. He was 86 years old, born November 5th, 1936, in Ogden Utah to Moses John Hansen and Helen Barrett Hansen. He was the eldest son having two younger brothers Melvin John Hansen (Janice) and Michael Dean Hansen who is deceased (Sherry). Ogden was Marv’s home while growing up. He and his friends played rubber guns and other street games for fun. As he grew older his spare time was spent playing card games, fly fishing and ball at Liberty Park, the neighborhood hangout. He took pride in taking care of his first car, a black 1939 Oldsmobile Coupe that he purchased for $150.00, using the money he saved from his paper route.
LOGAN, UT
Scott Edward Parks – Cache Valley Daily

June 4, 1970 — January 9, 2023 (age 52) Our husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend left this earth after a courageous 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Scott was born in Canyon Rim, Salt Lake City, Utah to Shannon and Dianne Parks. His arrival was much anticipated by both his twin and triplet siblings. Scott became an uncle early in his life, and he loved all of his nieces and nephews dearly. Scott had a rare skin condition called Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that causes skin blisters. But you’d never know of his condition because he never complained and maintained his positive attitude throughout his life.
UTAH STATE
John Howard – Cache Valley Daily

November 11, 1951 ~ January 7, 2023 (age 71) John Howard passed away at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing facility. He was 71 years old. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.

