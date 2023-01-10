November 5, 1936 – January 3, 2023 (age 86) Marvin LeRoy Hansen passed away January 3rd, 2023, at the Maple Springs Care Center in Logan, UT. He was 86 years old, born November 5th, 1936, in Ogden Utah to Moses John Hansen and Helen Barrett Hansen. He was the eldest son having two younger brothers Melvin John Hansen (Janice) and Michael Dean Hansen who is deceased (Sherry). Ogden was Marv’s home while growing up. He and his friends played rubber guns and other street games for fun. As he grew older his spare time was spent playing card games, fly fishing and ball at Liberty Park, the neighborhood hangout. He took pride in taking care of his first car, a black 1939 Oldsmobile Coupe that he purchased for $150.00, using the money he saved from his paper route.

