Troy K Anthony – Cache Valley Daily
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children.
Kyle LaMonte Nielson – Cache Valley Daily
July 10, 1979 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 43) Kyle LaMonte Nielson, passed away on January 10, 2023, following a month-long battle due to complications of a hip surgery. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Murray, Utah. Born to Chryl Swallow and LaMonte Nielson, the only son with five sisters.
Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton – Cache Valley Daily
February 5, 1955 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 67) Florence (Cissy) Ellen Ayers Kirton, age 67, fulfilled her earthly mission, and returned home to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born in Cleveland, Ohio on...
George Marion Atwood – Cache Valley Daily
April 7, 1928 – January 9, 2023 (age 94) George Marion Atwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2023. He was 94 years old. George was born April 7, 1928 in Portland, Maine; the youngest son of William Elbridge Atwood and Viola May Dixon. He had three older brothers; William, Robert, and Stanley. He grew up in Maine and Massachusetts and joined the Navy at age 17. He later graduated from Bridgeton Academy. At age 21 George came out to Utah and met and fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Joyce Godfrey.
Georgena Bird Taggart – Cache Valley Daily
December 11, 1951 — January 10, 2023 (age 71) Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
Marvin LeRoy Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
November 5, 1936 – January 3, 2023 (age 86) Marvin LeRoy Hansen passed away January 3rd, 2023, at the Maple Springs Care Center in Logan, UT. He was 86 years old, born November 5th, 1936, in Ogden Utah to Moses John Hansen and Helen Barrett Hansen. He was the eldest son having two younger brothers Melvin John Hansen (Janice) and Michael Dean Hansen who is deceased (Sherry). Ogden was Marv’s home while growing up. He and his friends played rubber guns and other street games for fun. As he grew older his spare time was spent playing card games, fly fishing and ball at Liberty Park, the neighborhood hangout. He took pride in taking care of his first car, a black 1939 Oldsmobile Coupe that he purchased for $150.00, using the money he saved from his paper route.
Drought bolsters more calls for cloud seeding in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BEAR RIVER CITY – When Charles Holmgren of Bear River City gets a phone call from North American Weather Consultants he gets in his pickup truck and heads to his post as a cloud seeder. Day or night, when the call comes the financial chairman of Bear River Water...
Cache County Council selects David Erickson as new chair – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At their first regular meeting of the new year, the members of the Cache County Council appointed David Erickson as their chair for 2023. He was nominated for that position by council member Nolan Gunnell and that motion was seconded by council member Karl Ward. The...
Scott Edward Parks – Cache Valley Daily
June 4, 1970 — January 9, 2023 (age 52) Our husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle, and friend left this earth after a courageous 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Scott was born in Canyon Rim, Salt Lake City, Utah to Shannon and Dianne Parks. His arrival was much anticipated by both his twin and triplet siblings. Scott became an uncle early in his life, and he loved all of his nieces and nephews dearly. Scott had a rare skin condition called Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that causes skin blisters. But you’d never know of his condition because he never complained and maintained his positive attitude throughout his life.
With the Utah legislative session just days away, there are many ways to keep track and interact – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — With the next session of the Utah Legislature about a week away, there are many ways to keep track of the goings-on, whether it’s following the action live as it plays out, catching up with recaps each day or even reaching out to lawmakers.
One in three Utah homes tested have dangerous levels of Radon – Cache Valley Daily
How is it that in Utah, with the lowest rate of smoking in the nation, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the state?. The answer could be radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that has become known as a slow “silent killer” because it is tasteless, odorless, and invisible to the naked eye.
John Howard – Cache Valley Daily
November 11, 1951 ~ January 7, 2023 (age 71) John Howard passed away at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing facility. He was 71 years old. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.
Utah State blasts Wyoming to get back to winning ways – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State bounced back from its 23-point loss to Boise State in a big way on Tuesday, crushing the visiting Wyoming Cowboys by 20 points, 83-63, to get back on the winning track. The Aggies are now 3-0 following losses this season. But not only are the...
Jared Anderson named CVMG Prep Basketball Player of the Week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Green Canyon guard Jared Anderson has been named the Cache Valley Media Group Prep Basketball Player of the Week – presented by McDonalds – for the first week of the new year. In two games last week, Anderson averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for...
