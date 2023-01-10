Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Jan. 12:. 1. Unity In The Community: Today-Monday, noon daily, Mt. Olive Community, 361 Lewis Drive, Elizabethtown. Seafood night, Cowboy day, Gospel music. Events are free, but donations are welcome. Information: Big Show at 910-391-6009 or 910-872-3451. (READ MORE) 2. MLK Dream...
bladenonline.com
East Bladen Beta Club Collecting Donations For Bladen Animal Shelter
A school club and an organization in need often make for a perfect match. That’s what is taking place between the East Bladen High School Beta Club and the Bladen County Animal Shelter. For it’s January project, the Beta Club is collecting donations for the Bladen County Animal Shelter....
bladenonline.com
Talent Competition, Play Auditions at Carolina Civic Center Announced
The Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton will hold auditions the weekend of Feb. 10-12 for its annual “My Time to Shine” Talent Competition and its June production of Disney’s Broadway hit “Beauty and the Beast.”. Pictured above is 2022 My Time to Shine winner Anna...
bladenonline.com
Community Naloxone Training Class Jan. 25
Would you know what to do if someone nearby had an opioid overdose? It could be a matter of life and death. The Bladen County Health Department and Bladen County Emergency Medical Services have planned a community Naloxone training class Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Spaulding Monroe Culture Center, Suite 2, 508 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro.
bladenonline.com
Golden LEAF Scholarship Applications Due March 1
The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties, which includes Bladen County. Applications are due March 1. The awards...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: What A Difference In The Stands An Opponent Makes
Think the East Bladen-West Bladen rivalry isn’t real? Just check the stands. Last Friday, when the basketball teams met at East Bladen, the bleachers were packed and folding chairs were brought out before the start of the girls game. It was standing room only. This week, while attendance was...
bladenonline.com
State NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell To Be Grand Marshal Of MLK Parade
North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell will be the grand marshal for Monday’s 34th annual MLK parade in Elizabethtown. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday through downtown Elizabethtown. Line-up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 805 West Broad Street. Dicks Maxwell is the...
bladenonline.com
Substance Misuse Task Force Meeting Jan. 31
The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force has planned its next meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 31 inside Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7418 NC West near Dublin. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Topics to be discussed at the meeting include:
bladenonline.com
Boys Basketball: Heide Trask 54, East Bladen 45
ELIZABETHTOWN- Junior Myron McKoy made 10 of 12 free throws and scored 20 of his 22 points in the 2nd half as Heide Trask rallied for a 54-45 non-conference boys basketball victory over East Bladen Wednesday night. The game was tied 6 times and the Titans never led until McKoy...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Harrells Christian 42, Emereau Bladen 27
HARRELLS – Jerry Davis poured in 14 of his game-high 25 points in the 1st half to lead Harrells Christian to a 20-8 lead en route to a 42-27 middle school boys basketball victory over Emereau Bladen Tuesday night. Jayce Hatcher and Landyn Scott pumped in 2 baskets each...
bladenonline.com
JV Boys Basketball: Fairmont 36, West Bladen 27
BLADENBORO – Fairmont rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit to defeat West Bladen 36-27 Tuesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball action. The Golden Tornadoes won the game at the foul line making 11 of 16 free throws in the 2nd half and 13 of 20 for the game. West Bladen made 2 of their 6 foul shots for the game and only attempted 1 free throw in the 2nd half.
