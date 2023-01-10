ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Jan. 12:. 1. Unity In The Community: Today-Monday, noon daily, Mt. Olive Community, 361 Lewis Drive, Elizabethtown. Seafood night, Cowboy day, Gospel music. Events are free, but donations are welcome. Information: Big Show at 910-391-6009 or 910-872-3451. (READ MORE) 2. MLK Dream...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Community Naloxone Training Class Jan. 25

Would you know what to do if someone nearby had an opioid overdose? It could be a matter of life and death. The Bladen County Health Department and Bladen County Emergency Medical Services have planned a community Naloxone training class Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Spaulding Monroe Culture Center, Suite 2, 508 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Golden LEAF Scholarship Applications Due March 1

The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties, which includes Bladen County. Applications are due March 1. The awards...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: What A Difference In The Stands An Opponent Makes

Think the East Bladen-West Bladen rivalry isn’t real? Just check the stands. Last Friday, when the basketball teams met at East Bladen, the bleachers were packed and folding chairs were brought out before the start of the girls game. It was standing room only. This week, while attendance was...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Substance Misuse Task Force Meeting Jan. 31

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force has planned its next meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 31 inside Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7418 NC West near Dublin. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Topics to be discussed at the meeting include:
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Boys Basketball: Heide Trask 54, East Bladen 45

ELIZABETHTOWN- Junior Myron McKoy made 10 of 12 free throws and scored 20 of his 22 points in the 2nd half as Heide Trask rallied for a 54-45 non-conference boys basketball victory over East Bladen Wednesday night. The game was tied 6 times and the Titans never led until McKoy...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

JV Boys Basketball: Fairmont 36, West Bladen 27

BLADENBORO – Fairmont rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit to defeat West Bladen 36-27 Tuesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball action. The Golden Tornadoes won the game at the foul line making 11 of 16 free throws in the 2nd half and 13 of 20 for the game. West Bladen made 2 of their 6 foul shots for the game and only attempted 1 free throw in the 2nd half.
FAIRMONT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy