fox32chicago.com
Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocket
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation. In Chicago, inflation is right around 6.8%, which is much higher than the average amount. (source)
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois...
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators
Chicago-based Peoples Gas has filed a request with Illinois regulators to restructure how costs are recovered from its customers for infrastructure projects. According to a release from Peoples gas, the filing is not expected to ... Read More » The post Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHA receives 50 new vouchers from HUD to support residents with disabilities
The Chicago Housing Authority has received more than $725,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide 50 new vouchers for families that include non-elderly persons with disabilities. The recent award is part of a $24.7 million allotment from HUD that is being distributed among 98...
MyStateline.com
FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the […]
ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more
ComEd recently announced three new assistance programs that will raise awareness of available options, offer monthly credits and distribute donations from company staff. These will take the form of the Catch Up and Save program, ... Read More » The post ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
How to appeal your FEMA flooding assistance rejection
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — If you applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance after July flooding and were deemed ineligible, your chances of accessing federal disaster relief funding are not over. According to FEMA, St. Clair County, Illinois, residents who received a letter saying they were ineligible after...
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
wjol.com
Changes In Joliet For All Landlords
The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month
A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
beckersdental.com
Aspen Group's Oral Care Center of Excellence has provided $370K in free dental care since opening
The Aspen Group's Oral Care Center of Excellence in Chicago has provided $370,000 worth of free care to patients since opening in July. The 25,000-square-foot center provides dental care to underserved Illinois residents, including those eligible for Medicaid or who are uninsured with a household income that does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
New, interactive database shows COVID-19 levels in 75 Illinois wastewater plants
Discovery Partners Institute has partnered with the State of Illinois to help residents gauge COVID-19 levels in their community based on wastewater surveillance done by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
