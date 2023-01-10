ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox32chicago.com

Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
NAPERVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Energy Insider

Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators

Chicago-based Peoples Gas has filed a request with Illinois regulators to restructure how costs are recovered from its customers for infrastructure projects. According to a release from Peoples gas, the filing is not expected to ... Read More » The post Peoples Gas files rate request with Illinois regulators appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
ILLINOIS STATE
rejournals.com

$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
BATAVIA, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more

ComEd recently announced three new assistance programs that will raise awareness of available options, offer monthly credits and distribute donations from company staff. These will take the form of the Catch Up and Save program, ... Read More » The post ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHICAGO, IL
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersdental.com

Aspen Group's Oral Care Center of Excellence has provided $370K in free dental care since opening

The Aspen Group's Oral Care Center of Excellence in Chicago has provided $370,000 worth of free care to patients since opening in July. The 25,000-square-foot center provides dental care to underserved Illinois residents, including those eligible for Medicaid or who are uninsured with a household income that does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE

