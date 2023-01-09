Read full article on original website
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS
Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Galaxy coach Greg Vanney enters season with experienced roster
Galaxy coach Greg Vanney enters his third season with a roster that could make another run for the MLS Cup. However, the right adjustments are needed.
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'
Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...
BBC
Inter Milan 2-1 Parma: Inter need extra time to knock out Gianluigi Buffon's side
Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16. Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury. Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave Parma the lead but...
CBS Sports
How Massimiliano Allegri managed to save job, revive Juventus ahead of Serie A showdown with leaders Napoli
Few the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup, it seemed that the position of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was more than in doubt. The Bianconeri started the season off poorly with disappointing results in both Serie A and Champions League campaigns. The European journey has been a disaster, with Allegri's side eliminated in the group phase, losing twice against Benfica and Paris Saint Germain and also away against Maccabi Haifa. Five defeats and only one win at home against the Israeli team led to a lot of criticism around the Italian manager. Things were not good enough also in the domestic league, with Juventus losing against newly promoted team AC Monza away on Sept. 15.
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
Call of Duty Major 2 Match Recap: Toronto Ultra vs. London Royal Ravens
Recapping each round of the Major 2 match with Toronto Ultra taking on London Royal Ravens. Can Ultra continue dominating or will the Ravens make the upset?
BBC
Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson eyes January signings after transfer embargo lifted
Cardiff City are aiming to make January signings after having their transfer embargo lifted. The English Football League lifted its embargo after Cardiff paid the first instalment of the £15m fee for Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in 2019. The...
Safety body to review overcrowding reports at FA Cup tie at Hillsborough
The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has announced a review into reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The organisation, which issues safety licences to Premier League and EFL grounds and advises the UK government on safety at sporting stadia, said it was “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at the third-round tie on Saturday.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
