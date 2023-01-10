Read full article on original website
Emergency room death highlights Canadian healthcare crisis
When Allison Holthoff entered a crowded Nova Scotia hospital at the end of December, the intense pain in her abdomen worsened with each hour she spent waiting for treatment. With the emergency room under renovations, overwhelmed staff triaged a stream of incoming patients in a makeshift treatment area. “‘I feel...
Patient waited four and a half days for emergency department treatment
A patient waited four and a half days for treatment at an emergency department in a Northern Ireland hospital, health chiefs have said.It was also revealed that some non-urgent callers to the ambulance service are waiting up to 24 hours for a response.Setting out the scale of the crisis facing the health service in Northern Ireland, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.Earlier this week health trust chief executives set out new measures to tackle hospital pressures, including patients leaving hospital no later than...
MedicalXpress
People with long COVID face barriers in accessing health care services, study finds
People living with long COVID (LC) say they face significant barriers in accessing health care services, leaving many with a feeling of hopelessness and neglect, a new study has revealed. An estimated 2.2 million people in the United Kingdom have self-reported LC, but researchers say many are not getting the...
BioMed Central
Still in the shadows: a national study of acute mental health unit location across New Zealand hospitals
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 21 (2023) Cite this article. This study aimed to explore the location of acute mental health inpatient units in general hospitals by mapping their location relative to hospital facilities and community facilities and to compare their proximity to hospital facilities with that of general medical acute units.
BioMed Central
Mental health outcome measures in the Australian context: what is the problem represented to be?
There is growing interest in the use of routine outcome measures (ROM) in mental health services worldwide. Australia has been at the forefront of introducing ROM in public mental health services, with the aim of improving services and consumer outcomes. An in-depth policy and document analysis was conducted using Carol...
BioMed Central
Infant and young child feeding practices are associated with childhood anaemia and stunting in sub-Saharan Africa
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 9 (2023) Cite this article. The co-occurrence of anaemia and stunting (CAS) presents acute development and morbidity challenges to children particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Evidence on the effect of child feeding recommendations on CAS is scarce. Methods. We used data from 22 recent...
BioMed Central
Late initiation of antenatal care among pregnant women in Addis Ababa city, Ethiopia: a facility based cross-sectional study
BMC Women's Health volume 23, Article number: 13 (2023) Cite this article. Antenatal care (ANC) is the care given to pregnant women to prevent poor feto-maternal outcomes during pregnancy. The World Health Organization recommends first ANC visit be started as early as possible within in 12 weeks of gestation. Although there is improvement in overall ANC coverage, a sizable proportion of pregnant women in Ethiopia delay the time to initiate their first ANC visit. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate factors associated with late ANC initiation among pregnant women attending public health centers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
Factors associated with pregnancy and induced abortion among street-involved female adolescents in two Nigerian urban cities: a mixed-method study
This study determined the correlates of unwanted pregnancy and induced abortion among sexually active female street-involved adolescents (SIAs) aged 10–19 years in two urban cities in South-west, Nigeria. The data for this study were extracted from a larger mixed-method survey dataset on the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) of...
BioMed Central
Struggling with the governance of interprofessional elderly care in mandated collaboratives: a qualitative study
Governing interprofessional elderly care requires the commitment of many different organisations connected in mandated collaboratives. Research over a decade ago showed that the governance relied on clan-based mechanisms, while lacking formal rules and incentives for collaborations. Awareness and reflection were seen as first steps towards progression. We aim to identify critical governance features of contemporary mandated collaboratives by discussing cases introduced by the healthcare professionals and managers themselves.
BioMed Central
Surgeons’ involvement in COVID-19 treatment: a practice by a regional core hospital in Japan to avoid physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 28 (2023) Cite this article. To prevent task accumulation on certain divisions, our institution developed a unique system of allocating inpatient treatment of COVID-19 patients to doctors who were not specialized in respiratory infections. The objective of this study was to investigate whether surgeons can be involved in the COVID-19 inpatient treatment without negatively affecting patient outcome, and how such involvement can affect the wellbeing of surgeons.
BioMed Central
Fathers’ involvement in complementary feeding of children in Damot Woyde District, South Ethiopia: a community-based cross-sectional study
In infant and young child feeding practice parents are the primary agents for childcare activities, such as feeding. Mothers’ role in infant and young child feeding practice has been the focus of previous research. The involvement of fathers in child-feeding practice has rarely been studied. Thus, this study aimed to assess fathers’ involvement in the complementary feeding of children and identify factors associated with it in Southern Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
The influence of Chile’s food labeling and advertising law and other factors on dietary and physical activity behavior of elementary students in a peripheral region: a qualitative study
In 2016, Chile implemented the Food Labeling and Advertising Law to fight childhood obesity through front-of-package food labelling, marketing restrictions and school activities and programs. Nevertheless, little is known on its influence on key stakeholders in vulnerable peripheral regions of the country. This study aimed at identifying important influencing factors including the Food Labeling and Advertising Law on dietary habits and physical activity patterns of second graders in Chile, as perceived by school representatives and the children themselves.
BioMed Central
Outlier identification and monitoring of institutional or clinician performance: an overview of statistical methods and application to national audit data
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 23 (2023) Cite this article. Institutions or clinicians (units) are often compared according to a performance indicator such as in-hospital mortality. Several approaches have been proposed for the detection of outlying units, whose performance deviates from the overall performance. Methods. We provide...
BioMed Central
Identification of genetic variants associated with diabetic kidney disease in multiple Korean cohorts via a genome-wide association study mega-analysis
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 16 (2023) Cite this article. The pathogenesis of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is complex, involving metabolic and hemodynamic factors. Although DKD has been established as a heritable disorder and several genetic studies have been conducted, the identification of unique genetic variants for DKD is limited by its multiplex classification based on the phenotypes of diabetes mellitus (DM) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Thus, we aimed to identify the genetic variants related to DKD that differentiate it from type 2 DM and CKD.
Nova Scotia health workers warned of nursing shortage years before death of young mother: ‘It’s definitely getting scarier’
Health workers in Nova Scotia – where a young mother died after waiting six hours in an emergency room – say they have been warning for years of a critical shortage of nursing staff and how the system is “bursting at the seams”.On 31 December, 37-year-old Allison Holthoff died after her husband took her to hospital after experiencing what she said was terrible pain in her stomach.She died after waiting more than six hours to see a doctor at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, 120 miles north of the provincial capital, Halifax.“We need change, the system is obviously broken. Or...
BioMed Central
Associations between the food environment and food and drink purchasing using large-scale commercial purchasing data: a cross-sectional study
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 72 (2023) Cite this article. Evidence for an association between the local food environment, diet and diet-related disease is mixed, particularly in the UK. One reason may be the use of more distal outcomes such as weight status and cardiovascular disease, rather than more proximal outcomes such as food purchasing. This study explores associations between food environment exposures and food and drink purchasing for at-home and out-of-home (OOH) consumption.
Medagadget.com
Dental Industry Market is Estimated to Reach USD 60.37 Billion by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR | MRFR
Dental Industry Market Information By Discipline (Endodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Oral Surgery), By Consumables (Resin Composites, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Aesthetic, Endodontic Supplies, Gingival Retraction Material, and Whitening Material), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics Specialty Dental Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
hippocraticpost.com
Protecting the rights of older people to health and social care
Protecting the rights of older people to health and social care: The current health and social care crisis affects the whole of society but has greatest impact on older people. People aged 65 and over account for over 40% of hospital admissions, occupy around two-thirds of hospital inpatient beds and are the most frequent users of health and social care services.
