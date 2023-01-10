Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Mental health outcome measures in the Australian context: what is the problem represented to be?
There is growing interest in the use of routine outcome measures (ROM) in mental health services worldwide. Australia has been at the forefront of introducing ROM in public mental health services, with the aim of improving services and consumer outcomes. An in-depth policy and document analysis was conducted using Carol...
Patient waited four and a half days for emergency department treatment
A patient waited four and a half days for treatment at an emergency department in a Northern Ireland hospital, health chiefs have said.It was also revealed that some non-urgent callers to the ambulance service are waiting up to 24 hours for a response.Setting out the scale of the crisis facing the health service in Northern Ireland, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.Earlier this week health trust chief executives set out new measures to tackle hospital pressures, including patients leaving hospital no later than...
MedicalXpress
People with long COVID face barriers in accessing health care services, study finds
People living with long COVID (LC) say they face significant barriers in accessing health care services, leaving many with a feeling of hopelessness and neglect, a new study has revealed. An estimated 2.2 million people in the United Kingdom have self-reported LC, but researchers say many are not getting the...
BioMed Central
Readiness of rural health facilities to provide immediate postpartum care in Uganda
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 22 (2023) Cite this article. Nearly 60% of maternal and 45% of newborn deaths occur within 24 h after delivery. Immediate postpartum monitoring could avert death from preventable causes including postpartum hemorrhage, and eclampsia among mothers, and birth asphyxia, hypothermia, and sepsis for babies. We aimed at assessing facility readiness for the provision of postpartum care within the immediate postpartum period.
BioMed Central
Factors associated with pregnancy and induced abortion among street-involved female adolescents in two Nigerian urban cities: a mixed-method study
This study determined the correlates of unwanted pregnancy and induced abortion among sexually active female street-involved adolescents (SIAs) aged 10–19 years in two urban cities in South-west, Nigeria. The data for this study were extracted from a larger mixed-method survey dataset on the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) of...
BioMed Central
The influence of Chile’s food labeling and advertising law and other factors on dietary and physical activity behavior of elementary students in a peripheral region: a qualitative study
In 2016, Chile implemented the Food Labeling and Advertising Law to fight childhood obesity through front-of-package food labelling, marketing restrictions and school activities and programs. Nevertheless, little is known on its influence on key stakeholders in vulnerable peripheral regions of the country. This study aimed at identifying important influencing factors including the Food Labeling and Advertising Law on dietary habits and physical activity patterns of second graders in Chile, as perceived by school representatives and the children themselves.
BioMed Central
Struggling with the governance of interprofessional elderly care in mandated collaboratives: a qualitative study
Governing interprofessional elderly care requires the commitment of many different organisations connected in mandated collaboratives. Research over a decade ago showed that the governance relied on clan-based mechanisms, while lacking formal rules and incentives for collaborations. Awareness and reflection were seen as first steps towards progression. We aim to identify critical governance features of contemporary mandated collaboratives by discussing cases introduced by the healthcare professionals and managers themselves.
Healthcare IT News
SA Health rolling out Sunrise EMR in regional hospitals
SA Health will start implementing the Sunrise EMR by Altera Digital Health across regional hospitals and local health networks. Over the next two years, it will roll out the EMR system in regional SA in partnership with Digital Health SA. WHY IT MATTERS. It is said that LHNs account for...
BioMed Central
Breakfast intake and associated factors and barriers among tertiary institution students in the Western Region, Ghana
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 7 (2023) Cite this article. Breakfast is considered the day’s most important meal. Skipping breakfast consumption is detrimental to health and intellectual performance. University life has tight schedules and rigorous intellectual activities often very early in the morning. This study aimed at assessing breakfast intake and its associated factors among the students of Takoradi Technical University (TTU).
BioMed Central
Outlier identification and monitoring of institutional or clinician performance: an overview of statistical methods and application to national audit data
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 23 (2023) Cite this article. Institutions or clinicians (units) are often compared according to a performance indicator such as in-hospital mortality. Several approaches have been proposed for the detection of outlying units, whose performance deviates from the overall performance. Methods. We provide...
A year on, we know why the Tongan eruption was so violent. It's a wake-up call to watch other submarine volcanoes
The Kingdom of Tonga exploded into global news on January 15 last year with one of the most spectacular and violent volcanic eruptions ever seen. Remarkably, it was caused by a volcano that lies under hundreds of metres of seawater. The event shocked the public and volcano scientists alike. Was this a new type of eruption we’ve never seen before? Was it a wake-up call to pay more attention to threats from submarine volcanoes around the world? The answer is yes to both questions. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano was a little-known seamount along a chain of 20 similar volcanoes that...
BioMed Central
Infant and young child feeding practices are associated with childhood anaemia and stunting in sub-Saharan Africa
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 9 (2023) Cite this article. The co-occurrence of anaemia and stunting (CAS) presents acute development and morbidity challenges to children particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Evidence on the effect of child feeding recommendations on CAS is scarce. Methods. We used data from 22 recent...
BioMed Central
Identification of genetic variants associated with diabetic kidney disease in multiple Korean cohorts via a genome-wide association study mega-analysis
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 16 (2023) Cite this article. The pathogenesis of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is complex, involving metabolic and hemodynamic factors. Although DKD has been established as a heritable disorder and several genetic studies have been conducted, the identification of unique genetic variants for DKD is limited by its multiplex classification based on the phenotypes of diabetes mellitus (DM) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Thus, we aimed to identify the genetic variants related to DKD that differentiate it from type 2 DM and CKD.
BioMed Central
Associations between the food environment and food and drink purchasing using large-scale commercial purchasing data: a cross-sectional study
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 72 (2023) Cite this article. Evidence for an association between the local food environment, diet and diet-related disease is mixed, particularly in the UK. One reason may be the use of more distal outcomes such as weight status and cardiovascular disease, rather than more proximal outcomes such as food purchasing. This study explores associations between food environment exposures and food and drink purchasing for at-home and out-of-home (OOH) consumption.
DVM 360
Esaote North America unveils Magnifico Vet open MRI system
New imaging solution provides breakthrough veterinary MRI technology. Esaote North America, Inc has released its Magnifico Vet MRI system, a new imaging solution that offers diagnostic efficacy in a variety of veterinary hospitals. According to a company release,1 this product is an efficient vet-centric scanner created for imaging animals of...
BioMed Central
Co-occurrence probabilities between mosquito vectors of West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis viruses using Markov Random Fields (MRFcov)
Parasites & Vectors volume 16, Article number: 10 (2023) Cite this article. Mosquito vectors of eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) in the USA reside within broad multi-species assemblages that vary in spatial and temporal composition, relative abundances and vector competence. These variations impact the risk of pathogen transmission and the operational management of these species by local public health vector control districts. However, most models of mosquito vector dynamics focus on single species and do not account for co-occurrence probabilities between mosquito species pairs across environmental gradients. In this investigation, we use for the first time conditional Markov Random Fields (CRF) to evaluate spatial co-occurrence patterns between host-seeking mosquito vectors of EEEV and WNV around sampling sites in Manatee County, Florida. Specifically, we aimed to: (i) quantify correlations between mosquito vector species and other mosquito species; (ii) quantify correlations between mosquito vectors and landscape and climate variables; and (iii) investigate whether the strength of correlations between species pairs are conditional on landscape or climate variables. We hypothesized that either mosquito species pairs co-occur in patterns driven by the landscape and/or climate variables, or these vector species pairs are unconditionally dependent on each other regardless of the environmental variables. Our results indicated that landscape and bioclimatic covariates did not substantially improve the overall model performance and that the log abundances of the majority of WNV and EEEV vector species were positively dependent on other vector and non-vector mosquito species, unconditionally. Only five individual mosquito vectors were weakly dependent on environmental variables with one exception, Culiseta melanura, the primary vector for EEEV, which showed a strong correlation with woody wetland, precipitation seasonality and average temperature of driest quarter. Our analyses showed that majority of the studied mosquito species’ abundance and distribution are insignificantly better predicted by the biotic correlations than by environmental variables. Additionally, these mosquito vector species may be habitat generalists, as indicated by the unconditional correlation matrices between species pairs, which could have confounded our analysis, but also indicated that the approach could be operationalized to leverage species co-occurrences as indicators of vector abundances in unsampled areas, or under scenarios where environmental variables are not informative.
2minutemedicine.com
Fibrinogen concentrate may be cost-effective for bleeding management in adult cardiac surgery patients
1. In this within-trial economic evaluation of the Fibrinogen Replenishment in Surgery (FIBERS) randomized clinical trial, the median total 7-day allogenic blood product (ABP) transfusion cost was CAD $2280 in the fibrinogen concentrate group and CAD $2770 in the cryoprecipitate group. 2. The incremental net benefit of fibrinogen concentrate vs...
disruptmagazine.com
Philosophy Care CEO, Bent Philipson, Shares the Best Wearable Technologies for the Senior Care Industry
As technology becomes more advanced, it continues to impact our lives in more profound ways. Most of the population experiences this through their smartphones and social media accounts. These innovations have changed how we communicate, how we entertain ourselves, and how we access information. More specifically, though, is how technology has transformed the way we live.
BBC
Whiteabbey Hospital: Rehabilitation unit to be wound down
The regional Enhanced Therapies and Rehabilitation unit at Whiteabbey Hospital is to be wound down. The Northern Trust, which runs the facility, said it will close at the end of March 2023. They said this was because "no recurrent funding source" had been identified beyond the end of this financial...
Medagadget.com
Dental Industry Market is Estimated to Reach USD 60.37 Billion by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR | MRFR
Dental Industry Market Information By Discipline (Endodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Oral Surgery), By Consumables (Resin Composites, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Aesthetic, Endodontic Supplies, Gingival Retraction Material, and Whitening Material), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics Specialty Dental Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
Comments / 0