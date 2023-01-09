Read full article on original website
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In RosevilleMadocRoseville, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Blaine Reid 1935 - 2022
His friends called him “apple checks” because he was hardly ever without a huge grin on his face. He could walk into a room full of strangers, and before long, counted them all as friends. His stockpile of offbeat witticisms and hysterical stories was legendary, as was his kindness and willingness to help anyone, no matter their circumstances. He lived his entire life fully and joyfully, but on the day after Christmas, Gary Blaine Reid lost his brief battle with cancer and passed away at home with his family in San Marcos, CA. Born on August 2, 1935, to John and Wilma Reid in Cameron, WV, Gary lived most of his life in the Auburn area, attending local schools.
goldcountrymedia.com
Youth art opportunities abound at the Art League of Lincoln
As we welcome in 2023, the Art League of Lincoln ushers in a host of new youth art opportunities for our community, starting with the Lincoln Youth Art Exhibit. In addition, there are many classes for youth (and adults) in 2023. See below for more information on classes and visit the Art League of Lincoln website at www.ArtLeagueofLincoln.com.
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: The gift of kindness
Congratulations for making it through another year and welcome to 2023!. The holiday decorations have come down and everyone is back to going about their daily business. However, the “energy” of the holidays seems to be sticking around a while longer and I am hopeful it will stick around the remainder of the year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer High graduate, Olympic medalist Jeff Hamilton dies at 56
Placer High School graduate and 1992 Olympic bronze medalist Jeff Hamilton passed away in Truckee on Tuesday following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56. Hamilton got his start with the Auburn Ski Club and as a member of the Placer High School ski team. After college, he tried his hand at speed skiing, an emerging sport that was set to be a demonstration at the Olympics.
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Bar and Grill
Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
goldcountrymedia.com
Monday's Placer County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and March in Rocklin is fifth annual
Civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94 years old Sunday if he was still living and not assassinated. Local residents plan to acknowledge the legacy he left behind at the fifth annual Placer County MLK Day celebration and march from 9 a.m to noon Monday at Rocklin’s Johnson-Springview Park.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Miller 3/8/1949 - 9/16/2022
Gary Miller of Roseville, CA died September 16, 2022, less than 3 months after the death of his husband Mike Gollach. He was 73. A Quaker Memorial Meeting will be held January 21, 2023 at 11am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95825. All are welcome to attend.
goldcountrymedia.com
2 generations of EV Cain students learned community service from retiring teacher
Shirley Paris is retiring at the end of this school year, having spent 38 of her 40 years as a teacher at EV Cain Middle School in Auburn. That window in time explains why she teaches, why she chose to stay at EV Cain and her goal for the two generations of students she has instructed.
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
goldcountrymedia.com
Benedict's hard work pays off
Folsom High senior Ashley Benedict had a strong golf season in the fall for the Bulldogs, but even bigger, better and more importantly, Benedict had an outstanding year of golf. On Saturday, Benedict was honored by the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California as the most improved junior female golfer...
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
goldcountrymedia.com
John Brooks
John Brooks, 74, formerly of Roseville, passed away December 24, 2023 after a short illness. John had lived at Maidu Village for 10 years. A Celebration of Life will be announced in spring.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area golf courses also impacted by winter storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The winter storms happening so far this year have left devastating damage across Northern California. In Sacramento, wind and rain impacted golf courses, including Haggin Oaks Golf Complex. “The Haggin Oaks property is 420 acres, the biggest greenbelt in the Sacramento area, and we’ve lost anywhere...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
Highway 49 is closed at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn because of a rock slide about one-third of a mile down the road heading toward the Confluence. Traffic is being diverted onto Foresthill Road at the exit off Interstate 80. The rock slide was reported before 7 a.m. Friday,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln High soccer star Zac Giles commits to Sacramento State University
The Lincoln High boys’ soccer team has had a lot of success in recent years as the Fighting Zebras finished second in the Foothill Valley League in 2021, 2022 and are currently 9-0 to start the season. One of the key players for the Zebras has been senior forward...
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
acwa.com
El Dorado Water Agency Welcomes New Staff Member
PLACERVILLE – The El Dorado Water Agency (EDWA) is pleased to announce that Rebecca Guo has joined its staff as a Water Agency Resources Engineer. Rebecca will oversee a variety of water resource projects and programs for EDWA, including ongoing support and coordination of the Grizzly Flats Community Services District’s Caldor Fire recovery and rebuilding efforts.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer defeats Lincoln on road for first time since 2019
Going into Thursday’s game at Lincoln High School, Placer had lost five of its last six affairs against the Fighting Zebras and hadn’t won at Dale Pence Gymnasium since 2019. Those numbers didn’t matter to the Hillmen, who picked up their first Foothill Valley League win of the...
