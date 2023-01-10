Read full article on original website
Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of incoming temperature drops, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for the upcoming weekend. According to the release, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Friday January 13, and Saturday, January 14. The Keystone Mission will be running the Weston […]
Senior food box helps community in hard times
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — January is National Poverty Awareness Month, but a local non-profit spreads the word all year long. Friends of the Poor in Scranton is dedicated to helping those in Lackawanna County who are living in poverty and improving their quality of life. One of their programs is created specifically for seniors […]
iheart.com
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
New crossing signs added to Birney Ave
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New pedestrian crossing signs have been added to Birney Ave in Moosic. It comes after three pedestrians were killed in the duration of a year on the busy road. Borough Officials tell Eyewitness News that this is the first step of many that should be taken to avoid another tragic […]
Power outages in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
Pa. American Water to lay down 30K feet of new pipe in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions. The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch […]
Possible changes coming for Luzerne County government
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County is one of seven counties in the state that is incorporated under a Home Rule Charter. That means the county's residents can make decisions at the ballot box about how they are governed. Twelve years ago, people in Luzerne County voted to adopt a...
Scranton PD phones to undergo maintenance
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Scranton residents, the Scranton Police Department will be under routine maintenance on Thursday, January 12. Starting at 7:00 a.m., the phones at the Scranton Police Department will undergo routine maintenance. For all non-emergency calls, dial 570-558-8345 to be routed to the police department front desk. If you have an […]
Over 11,000 impacted by Wednesday morning power outage
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 11,000 customers across Luzerne County lost power early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman from UGI Utilities, Inc. The outage was attributed to an issue with a substation, according to UGI, who also posted an update to their Facebook page...
Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
YAHOO!
Unfounded report leads to SWAT response in Moosic
Jan. 12—A report of a possible hostage situation that turned out to be unfounded led to some anxious moments in the borough's Greenwood section. Borough police received information Thursday around noon that a man was being held against his will by another individual who was possibly armed, Police Chief Rick Janesko said.
WNEP-TV 16
Duck Donuts workers training for Lackawanna County grand opening
MOOSIC, Pa. — A popular doughnut chain with Pennsylvania roots is opening this weekend in Lackawanna County. There's a science behind the sprinkling and drizzling at Duck Donuts, and Morgan Banaszeck has mastered it. Banaszeck is one of the head trainers for the international doughnut chain. She's spent the last several days getting staff up to speed at the new store at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic.
WGAL
Speed limit reduced on stretch of I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
PINE GROVE, Pa. — PennDOT has lowered the speed limit this morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph between Exit 138: PA 309 - McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove.
National Broadband Map Challenge 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Monroe County ShopRite robbery
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, a caller offers an interesting alternative to goat snuggling at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Another has a take on Monday night's college football championship game. But first, we begin with outrage over a recent robbery spree. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
Man charged for damage to country club golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November. Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways. Chesnick admitted to...
Home under construction vandalized in Lackawanna County
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages. According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The […]
Lehigh Valley Health Network acquires world-class medical research and education facility
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has acquired a word-class anatomical research and education facility in an effort to boost its medical school program. The health network announced last week the acquisition of Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, 261 Brodhead Road, in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The facility — in existence for more than a decade — includes a 3,000-square-foot surgical operating wet lab with 16 stations; various simulated operating rooms; a boardroom; 50-seat auditorium; locker rooms and a café, according to its website.
Boozy B’s to close Scranton location
The owners of Boozy B’s, the alcoholic ice cream parlor founded in West Pittston and now based in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, announced W
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
