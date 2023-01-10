The occasions of 2022 have referred to as into query whether or not crypto will (or ought to) survive. Earlier than FTX collapsed in November, there was the meltdown of stablecoin Terra and its companion coin LUNA, in addition to the associated implosions of crypto lender Celsius, crypto dealer Voyager Digital, and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, to call just a few of probably the most dramatic failures. As year-end, there have been questions about FTX’s onetime rival Binance, which has been confronted with large-scale buyer withdrawals and prison investigations over its compliance practices. Solely 12 months in the past, many of those firms have been lauded as examples of how imaginative and prescient, daring considering, and audacity may construct multi-billion greenback empires in a single day. Now, they provide very totally different classes.

1 DAY AGO