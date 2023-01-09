Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Tries To Look At Being WWE Producer Through The Eyes Of Fans
Years after retiring from being a full-time wrestler, WWE hired Hall Of Famer Molly Holly as a producer for the company. During the Highspots Sign-it-Live stream, Holly talked about her work as a producer and how she tries to approach the job:. “So I do look at it (role as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Monè Thanks Fans For NJPW Battle In The Valley Sellout
Mercedes Monè tweeted a thank you message earlier today on the heels of the announcement that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle In The Valley event next month has sold out. Taking place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center, Monè will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match For Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi a week ahead of February 18th will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event. The challenger is yet to be named. You can read the full announcement below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are reportedly against a sale of WWE. It was announced on Tuesday that Stephanie submitted her resignation from WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, was unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. According to a report from Axios, there was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
ewrestlingnews.com
AXS TV Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Coverage Starting Today
AXS TV has announced that they will be airing Wrestle Kingdom 17 highlights beginning today. It will mark the AXS TV debut of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks). Today, AXS will begin airing highlights of Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, and will go on to air matches such as Mercedes Mone’s NJPW debut, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023
With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Names Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into WWE And Impact Hall Of Fames
Mickie James was a recent guest on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast, where the Impact superstar discussed her upcoming title vs. career match at Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta. It would seem to be a given that James is a future Hall of Famer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Bailey Comments On Winning The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey recently defeated Konusuke Takeshita to win the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at the Globe Theatre. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bailey discussed his “unreal” victory at Sunday’s event. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Announce Earnings On February 2
In a press release issued over Business Wire this afternoon, WWE announced that their fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be announced on Thursday, February 2, prior to the opening of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30am ET on the same...
ewrestlingnews.com
3 Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT: Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT: Level Up, including Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi, Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson, and more. You can check out the updated lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Von Wagner (with Robert...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shingo Takagi Answers Kenny Omega’s Challenge For A Match
After winning the IWGP U.S. title from Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega listed Shingo Takagi as a dream opponent. Takagi, who is the current NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, posted an answer to Omega’s challenge. Takagi said on his YouTube channel (and posted again on Twitter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saudi Arabia ‘In The Hunt’ To Buy WWE, Too Early To Finalize Deal
As we previously reported here on eWn, initial reports suggested that a deal was finalized to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. However, it was later reported that those reports were untrue and a deal had not been finalized just yet. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bryce Remsburg Reveals AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Will Be Announced Next Week
According to referee Bryce Remsburg, AEW is collaborating with Jeopardy! for a crossover project that will be announced next Wednesday. Remsburg posted a photo of the Jeopardy! set, noting that he has “visited” co-host Ken Jennings. Remsburg wrote:. “Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Talks Vince McMahon’s Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The hottest topic in professional wrestling over the past week has been Vince McMahon’s return as the Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon resigning as CEO of the company. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed in length his thoughts on the subject.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite News – MJF Roasts Freddie Prinze Jr. & Ken Jeong, St. Louis Show Note
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA had some celebrities in attendance, including Freddie Prinze Jr. & Ken Jeong. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF took full advantage of the situation as he went on to roast Freddie and Ken in front of the live crowd. After burying Konosuke Takeshita on the mic, MJF turned his sights on Prinze and Jeong.
