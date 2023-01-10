ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Most touchdowns in a national championship game: Stetson Bennett matches Joe Burrow in Georgia rout of TCU

By Edward Sutelan
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season

Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Kirby Smart's Postgame Quote Is Going Viral

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are officially college football champions once again.  The sport's juggernaut blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to finish the season 15-0 on Monday night.  There's a reason why Smart's Dawgs are back-to-back champs.  Smart told ESPN's Holly Rowe ...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game

The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards.  So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game

The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

2024 quarterback Air Noland says Ohio State offer would 'change' things

COLUMBUS — Prentiss “Air” Noland is about two things: playing ball and learning everything, and anything. The four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes quarterback calls himself a sponge when it comes to learning any bit of knowledge. Whether it’s in a math class, the film room or something from his younger sister, Noland constantly wants to learn.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend

Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Landed Big Transfer On Monday Night

Nebraska picked up a new wide receiver during the College Football Playoff National Championship. On Monday night, former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers on Twitter. Kemp leaves the Cavaliers with 1,774 receiving yards in four years, placing him 10th on the school's all-time leaderboard. He's...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral

Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

SPORTS: The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!

The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is Older Than ALL of These NFL QBs. Bills' Damar Hamlin Was Released From The Hospital Yesterday. Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full. Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He Doesn't Want...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy