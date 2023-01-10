Most touchdowns in a national championship game: Stetson Bennett matches Joe Burrow in Georgia rout of TCU

Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 6-Word Reaction To Georgia's Dominant Performance
It wasn't so much what Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia's performance against TCU on Monday, so much as it was what he didn't say. His gut reaction on ESPN's broadcast of the national championship was just six words. "I don't know what to say." Yeah, we're a bit lost for words as well, ...
Georgia can twist the knife deeper into Ohio State on the recruiting trail
Dylan Raiola committing to Georgia would leave Ohio State fans in absolute shambles. After decommitting from Ohio State last month, 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be leaning toward Georgia now. Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports made a crystal ball prediction late Tuesday morning that the top overall prospect in...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season
Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
Look: President Biden's Message For The Georgia Football Team Goes Viral
President Joe Biden caught some late-night college football on Monday night. The 46th President of the United States witness the Georgia beatdown of the TCU Horned Frogs in the title game. Biden was quick to congratulate Kirby Smart and the Dawgs for their performance. "Glory ...
Kirby Smart's Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are officially college football champions once again. The sport's juggernaut blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to finish the season 15-0 on Monday night. There's a reason why Smart's Dawgs are back-to-back champs. Smart told ESPN's Holly Rowe ...
Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game
The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards. So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
saturdaytradition.com
Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
2024 quarterback Air Noland says Ohio State offer would 'change' things
COLUMBUS — Prentiss “Air” Noland is about two things: playing ball and learning everything, and anything. The four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes quarterback calls himself a sponge when it comes to learning any bit of knowledge. Whether it’s in a math class, the film room or something from his younger sister, Noland constantly wants to learn.
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Georgia National Championship Game Win Over TCU
A lot of folks had a good time watching Georgia throttle TCU in the national championship Monday night. Even Samuel L. Jackson. The celebrated actor was more than excited last night. The Dawgs are back-to-back college football champs and nothing could be sweeter than that. Sam Jackson is apparently a...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend
Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
Look: Nebraska Landed Big Transfer On Monday Night
Nebraska picked up a new wide receiver during the College Football Playoff National Championship. On Monday night, former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers on Twitter. Kemp leaves the Cavaliers with 1,774 receiving yards in four years, placing him 10th on the school's all-time leaderboard. He's...
Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral
Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
iheart.com
SPORTS: The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!
The Beer Prices at The National Championship Game Were INSANE!. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is Older Than ALL of These NFL QBs. Bills' Damar Hamlin Was Released From The Hospital Yesterday. Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full. Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He Doesn't Want...
