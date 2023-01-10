Through investment in innovative programs, Vail Resorts is prioritizing equitable access to increase inclusivity at all its locations. As well as improving access to those with physical disabilities, the company has enabled thousands of young people to partake in sports that might normally be out of their reach such as riding and skiing. For skiers with disabilities, adaptive training and equipment that is tailored to every individual’s particular needs is also available on the slopes in Vail. While specific programs like this are important in increasing access to winter sports, improvements to local infrastructure, including free transport facilities and greater wheelchair access at lodges and hotels in the town also allow both residents and tourists to fully enjoy all that the area has to offer.

2 DAYS AGO