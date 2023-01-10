ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

realvail.com

Providing equitable access in the Vail Valley

Through investment in innovative programs, Vail Resorts is prioritizing equitable access to increase inclusivity at all its locations. As well as improving access to those with physical disabilities, the company has enabled thousands of young people to partake in sports that might normally be out of their reach such as riding and skiing. For skiers with disabilities, adaptive training and equipment that is tailored to every individual’s particular needs is also available on the slopes in Vail. While specific programs like this are important in increasing access to winter sports, improvements to local infrastructure, including free transport facilities and greater wheelchair access at lodges and hotels in the town also allow both residents and tourists to fully enjoy all that the area has to offer.
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
realvail.com

Annual vehicle registrations now include Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks

Eagle County this week issued the following press release on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass option on annual vehicle registrations:. In 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks, and recreational vehicles. Residents may accept or opt-out of the pass every year when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail, or with a customer service representative in person. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable to another vehicle.

