Providing equitable access in the Vail Valley
Through investment in innovative programs, Vail Resorts is prioritizing equitable access to increase inclusivity at all its locations. As well as improving access to those with physical disabilities, the company has enabled thousands of young people to partake in sports that might normally be out of their reach such as riding and skiing. For skiers with disabilities, adaptive training and equipment that is tailored to every individual’s particular needs is also available on the slopes in Vail. While specific programs like this are important in increasing access to winter sports, improvements to local infrastructure, including free transport facilities and greater wheelchair access at lodges and hotels in the town also allow both residents and tourists to fully enjoy all that the area has to offer.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
cpr.org
Resignations, not elections, brought a handful of Colorado’s newest lawmakers to the Capitol
The Democratic state representative who is facing criminal charges for allegedly falsifying her residency has left state legislature. Tracey Bernett, who was a state House member, announced her resignation on Sunday, just before the new legislative session began. Bernett represented part of Boulder County. The 68-year-old was charged in September...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Summit Daily News
Skiers, snowboarders can now get a roundtrip bus ride from Denver’s Union Station to Breckenridge Ski Resort for $25
The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun a new front in its David-and-Goliath battle to reduce traffic and lower carbon emissions on Interstate 70 with the addition of a bus route from downtown Denver to Breckenridge Ski Resort. Dubbed the Snowstang, the luxury coach bus equipped with bathrooms and Wi-Fi...
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
realvail.com
Annual vehicle registrations now include Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks
Eagle County this week issued the following press release on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass option on annual vehicle registrations:. In 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks, and recreational vehicles. Residents may accept or opt-out of the pass every year when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail, or with a customer service representative in person. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable to another vehicle.
Evergreen’s historic El Rancho restaurant and brewery could reopen this week
New year, new concept – that’s the expectation at El Rancho Colorado, which plans to make its re-debut soon in Evergreen.
2 Colorado men killed in weekend avalanche
Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.
East Eagle proposed zone district could make space for big box stores
125 acres of land at the east end of Chambers Ave. in Eagle is facing designation as a new zoning district within the town. While the town will see an expansive recode review and adoption later this year, Eagle Planning and Zoning commission members look to establish the new zone by the end of February.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
Summit Daily News
‘I have my best friend back’: Frisco resident reunited with his 12-year-old dog after exhaustive two-night search
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct when Aprill adopted Capone, the location where he was found and to better reflect why he had a leash on when he became lost. When Frisco resident Kyle Aprill let his 12-year-old dog Capone out Sunday, Jan. 8, as he...
Police searching for serial bank robber
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple bank robberies between Monday and Tuesday morning.
Family’s car stolen from driveway while inside eating dinner
A family in unincorporated Jefferson County said their car was stolen from their driveway while they were inside the house having dinner.
