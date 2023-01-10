ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
msn.com

Byron Donalds invokes Reagan when asked if he trusts Kevin McCarthy

Rep.-elect Byron Donalds told reporters Friday he trusts Kevin McCarthy to "do the job necessary" as House speaker after flipping his vote to support the California Republican. "What I trust is that he's gonna do the job necessary to lead our conference and lead the House of Representatives," Donalds, R-Fla.,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

AOC says Democrats are 'open' to deal with McCarthy. Jeffries says Dems won't save GOP 'from their dysfunction.'

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Tuesday night that he will not drop his bid to become House speaker, despite failing to win the gavel in three rounds of voting on Tuesday, the chaotic first day of the 218th Congress. McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the speakership, and with the GOP holding a 222-212 majority, he can lose four Republicans. A core group of 19 hard-right Republicans, most of them aligned with former President Donald Trump, voted against him in all three rounds. McCarthy said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday and still had his backing for House...
The Independent

Scattered jeers heard as George Santos casts first House speaker vote for Kevin McCarthy

Newly elected House member George Santos was mocked on the House floor by at least one of his critics on Tuesday as he cast his first-ever vote in Congress for Kevin McCarthy to be elected speaker.Mr Santos rose from his seat for only a moment to briefly say his vote before sitting back down, clearly eager to avoid attention. But in the half-second after he said Mr McCarthy’s name, a jeer could be heard ringing out from the Democratic side.The exact quote could not be made out, but the exclamation was heard by several reporters in the room and...
BBC

The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy

Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

The fun is just beginning for Kevin McCarthy

After an excruciating 15 votes, Republicans have finally agreed, barely, and selected Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House speaker, the only Republican in Washington who apparently wanted the job. Good for him. He has fulfilled his lifelong ambition. That’s the good news. The bad news is that this might be...
KENTUCKY STATE

