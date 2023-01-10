Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Pelosi calls Republicans' attitude toward McCarthy's speakership 'frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy'
Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Republicans' "cavalier attitude" toward electing a new speaker is "unworthy of this institution" as voting heads into its seventh round.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Matt Gaetz sent letter to Capitol architect accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in speaker’s office
With the House GOP still in chaos and the speaker's chair empty, Florida's Freedom Caucus Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz ratcheted up the grade-school melodrama Tuesday night – painting failed speaker candidate and California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a "squatter" in a publicity stunt. After McCarthy failed to secure...
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Trump exalts himself over Kevin McCarthy's elevation to House speaker: 'I did our Country a big favor!'
Trump in recent days had reaffirmed his support of McCarthy, telling conservatives that the continued infighting could cause an "embarrassing defeat."
msn.com
Byron Donalds invokes Reagan when asked if he trusts Kevin McCarthy
Rep.-elect Byron Donalds told reporters Friday he trusts Kevin McCarthy to "do the job necessary" as House speaker after flipping his vote to support the California Republican. "What I trust is that he's gonna do the job necessary to lead our conference and lead the House of Representatives," Donalds, R-Fla.,...
AOC says Democrats are 'open' to deal with McCarthy. Jeffries says Dems won't save GOP 'from their dysfunction.'
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Tuesday night that he will not drop his bid to become House speaker, despite failing to win the gavel in three rounds of voting on Tuesday, the chaotic first day of the 218th Congress. McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the speakership, and with the GOP holding a 222-212 majority, he can lose four Republicans. A core group of 19 hard-right Republicans, most of them aligned with former President Donald Trump, voted against him in all three rounds. McCarthy said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday and still had his backing for House...
Scattered jeers heard as George Santos casts first House speaker vote for Kevin McCarthy
Newly elected House member George Santos was mocked on the House floor by at least one of his critics on Tuesday as he cast his first-ever vote in Congress for Kevin McCarthy to be elected speaker.Mr Santos rose from his seat for only a moment to briefly say his vote before sitting back down, clearly eager to avoid attention. But in the half-second after he said Mr McCarthy’s name, a jeer could be heard ringing out from the Democratic side.The exact quote could not be made out, but the exclamation was heard by several reporters in the room and...
BBC
The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy
Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
Rep. Lauren Boebert pushes back against Donald Trump on Kevin McCarthy speaker vote
Pueblo’s representative in Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt), is among a group of holdouts opposing the Republican nominee for the speaker of the House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthy of California has been slated to lead House Republicans for months, but intraparty divisions have held up his nomination. Boebert said...
Washington Examiner
The fun is just beginning for Kevin McCarthy
After an excruciating 15 votes, Republicans have finally agreed, barely, and selected Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House speaker, the only Republican in Washington who apparently wanted the job. Good for him. He has fulfilled his lifelong ambition. That’s the good news. The bad news is that this might be...
Five minutes: GOP supermajority votes to limit debate in the House
It's the place your state lawmakers come to debate the serious issues facing our state. But is there such a thing as too much debate?
Speaker McCarthy's concessions raise concerns among Democrats and some Republicans
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a new rules package with several concessions that are raising some concerns in Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the deals made by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Comments / 0