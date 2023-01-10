Read full article on original website
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,”…
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election
Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday to protest the election of Lula da Silva.
Chile, Colombia call for extraordinary OAS meeting after Brazil riots
SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday to address riots in Brazil where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed top government buildings.
Democratic Reps Say Brazil's Bolsonaro Should Be Kicked Out Of Florida
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro said Bolsonaro should be extradited after supporters attacked government buildings in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court
BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
Biden strongly denounced the recent attack on democracy in Brazil, where rioters forcefully invaded government offices.
President Biden firmly denounced the shocking scenes of violence in Brazil this past Sunday, demonstrating that chaos and anarchy will have no place under his administration. He vowed to protect democracy in Brazil by offering it his full support--a testament to the current U.S. government's commitment to upholding nationwide democratically elected systems across the globe!
The US should extradite Bolsonaro from Florida back to Brazil | Letters
Brazil vows to protect democracy after riots | Jan. 10. I’m a Brazilian-American dual citizen, and righteous indignation is perhaps the only way to describe how I feel after having to experience yet another insurrection against institutional democracy. I believe that the attack executed by the followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “Bolsonaristas,” on Brazil’s Presidential Palace, Supreme Court and National Congress must be taken for what it is: a beacon to other fascists and hyper nationalists that their riots are exempt from consequences. That these Bolsonaristas were emboldened enough to commit such heinous crimes merely two years and two days removed from our own Jan. 6 riot should be taken as confirmation that the U.S. Department of Justice has failed to keep those who I think were responsible for the mayhem, namely Donald J. Trump and his co-conspirators, accountable for their acts. Our leaders must show resolve in the face of the inflammatory democratic backsliding occurring across the globe. It is imperative that the U.S. Department of State complies with the treaty of extradition ratified with Brazil and that Brazilian authorities be allowed to thoroughly investigate Jair Bolsonaro concerning the Jan. 8, 2023, attacks. The parties responsible for the Jan. 8 attacks should feel the swift sting of justice to demonstrate that democracy will not bend to the whims of authoritarian strongmen and their fanatical followers. Jair Bolsonaro’s extradition is the least we can do for our role in enabling and exporting fascism.
BBC
The mystery buses behind Brazil Congress attack
Hundreds of the protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress have been arrested but mystery still surrounds the identity of the people pulling the strings. Could a fleet of buses seized by police hold the key?. Two months ago, 60-year-old Odair boarded a bus in the southeastern state of Parana, bound for...
Democrats push for Bolsonaro to be booted from the U.S. as Brazil investigates riots
BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Less than two weeks on the job, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces an incredible challenge: the aftermath of the most serious assault on the country's institutions since its return to democracy from dictatorship in the 1980s. Now his government is widening...
