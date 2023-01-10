ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,”…
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace

Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
New York Post

Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
TEXAS STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Biden strongly denounced the recent attack on democracy in Brazil, where rioters forcefully invaded government offices.

President Biden firmly denounced the shocking scenes of violence in Brazil this past Sunday, demonstrating that chaos and anarchy will have no place under his administration. He vowed to protect democracy in Brazil by offering it his full support--a testament to the current U.S. government's commitment to upholding nationwide democratically elected systems across the globe!
Tampa Bay Times

The US should extradite Bolsonaro from Florida back to Brazil | Letters

Brazil vows to protect democracy after riots | Jan. 10. I’m a Brazilian-American dual citizen, and righteous indignation is perhaps the only way to describe how I feel after having to experience yet another insurrection against institutional democracy. I believe that the attack executed by the followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “Bolsonaristas,” on Brazil’s Presidential Palace, Supreme Court and National Congress must be taken for what it is: a beacon to other fascists and hyper nationalists that their riots are exempt from consequences. That these Bolsonaristas were emboldened enough to commit such heinous crimes merely two years and two days removed from our own Jan. 6 riot should be taken as confirmation that the U.S. Department of Justice has failed to keep those who I think were responsible for the mayhem, namely Donald J. Trump and his co-conspirators, accountable for their acts. Our leaders must show resolve in the face of the inflammatory democratic backsliding occurring across the globe. It is imperative that the U.S. Department of State complies with the treaty of extradition ratified with Brazil and that Brazilian authorities be allowed to thoroughly investigate Jair Bolsonaro concerning the Jan. 8, 2023, attacks. The parties responsible for the Jan. 8 attacks should feel the swift sting of justice to demonstrate that democracy will not bend to the whims of authoritarian strongmen and their fanatical followers. Jair Bolsonaro’s extradition is the least we can do for our role in enabling and exporting fascism.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
BBC

The mystery buses behind Brazil Congress attack

Hundreds of the protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress have been arrested but mystery still surrounds the identity of the people pulling the strings. Could a fleet of buses seized by police hold the key?. Two months ago, 60-year-old Odair boarded a bus in the southeastern state of Parana, bound for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy