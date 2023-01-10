Brazil vows to protect democracy after riots | Jan. 10. I’m a Brazilian-American dual citizen, and righteous indignation is perhaps the only way to describe how I feel after having to experience yet another insurrection against institutional democracy. I believe that the attack executed by the followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “Bolsonaristas,” on Brazil’s Presidential Palace, Supreme Court and National Congress must be taken for what it is: a beacon to other fascists and hyper nationalists that their riots are exempt from consequences. That these Bolsonaristas were emboldened enough to commit such heinous crimes merely two years and two days removed from our own Jan. 6 riot should be taken as confirmation that the U.S. Department of Justice has failed to keep those who I think were responsible for the mayhem, namely Donald J. Trump and his co-conspirators, accountable for their acts. Our leaders must show resolve in the face of the inflammatory democratic backsliding occurring across the globe. It is imperative that the U.S. Department of State complies with the treaty of extradition ratified with Brazil and that Brazilian authorities be allowed to thoroughly investigate Jair Bolsonaro concerning the Jan. 8, 2023, attacks. The parties responsible for the Jan. 8 attacks should feel the swift sting of justice to demonstrate that democracy will not bend to the whims of authoritarian strongmen and their fanatical followers. Jair Bolsonaro’s extradition is the least we can do for our role in enabling and exporting fascism.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO