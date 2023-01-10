The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist.In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been “concerns” raised about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.“You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’” Prince Harry said.Sign up for our newsletters.

3 DAYS AGO