Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Spare: How much money will Prince Harry make from the book deal?
Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare is being released this weekIn it, the duke continues his wave of allegations against the royal family. The 416-page book will see Harry telling his story with “raw, unflinching honesty,” publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”,Spare, which was leaked in Spain before the official release, covers a wide range of subjects, from his fractious relationship with brother William to the struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997.The...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Prince Harry says white side of mixed-race families often discuss what children will look like
The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist.In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been “concerns” raised about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.“You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’” Prince Harry said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion
After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Poor Harry: even Americans are getting bored with his tell-all tour | Emma Brockes
Watching Harry do the rounds of US chat shows, I felt pity for the man who will never be more than a sideshow here, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan
Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.
Prince Harry tell-all memoir does not bode well for reconciliation hopes
Netflix series, memoir and ITV interview reveal Harry has ammunition on William and is prepared to use it
Spare: Midnight queues form as readers rush to buy first UK copies of Prince Harry’s memoir
Crowds gathered at WH Smith in London’s Victoria station to be among the first to buy the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, after it hit the shelves at midnight on Tuesday, 10 January.The autobiography contains a flood of claims about Prince Harry’s life in the royal family, many of which were leaked ahead of the book’s publication and seen in extracts from its Spanish release.Footage shows a swarm of reporters and customers gathering around stacks of hardback copies in WH Smith before the books are unwrapped and handed out.Sign up for our newsletters.
‘It never needed to be this way’: Everything Harry has said about the royal family in memoir interviews
Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare will be published on 10 January – just a little over a month after his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary was released amid controversy. Ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, the “personal and emotional” book reportedly includes claims that Prince William physically attacked Harry at his London home during an argument about the Duchess of Sussex in 2019. Harry also reportedly writes that King Charles asked his sons not to “make my final years a misery” during a conversation that took place after Prince Philip’s funeral in March 2021. The 38-year-old recently...
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.Sales for “Spare" include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions."'Spare' is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand...
UK's Prince Harry: I want my father and brother back
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back", in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
‘Spare’: Prince Harry on learning to cry and breaking a heart
Romantic relationships can be great teachers, even if they do not work out in the long run. In Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare he reveals how ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas taught him the important lesson of how to cry, and why ultimately he had to break up with her. Harry...
Prince Harry's Memoir "Spare" Becomes Fastest-Selling Non-Fiction Book of All Time
Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” has just become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, selling over 400,000 copies since its release on January 10, 2023. Prince Harry has been everywhere as of late. Following his unruly Netflix docu-series and interviews touching on uneasy royal family secrets, the Duke of Sussex has now released his first-ever memoir.
Prince Harry's memoir leaks
The holidays are meant for making memories that last a lifetime. One woman decided to make the most of her last Christmas with her mother by singing a Taylor Swift song together. Kelsey Fry posted an emotional video singing, “The Best Day,” by Swift with her mother, Christie Geraty, which...
