"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
WIVB
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
Analyzing the impact of the SNUG Program, as it expands to Niagara Falls
There's a new community resource hoping to reduce gun violence in Niagara Falls. SNUG is now officially open at 1720 Pine St.
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
8th person accused of looting during Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo Police says they have us so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
McDonalds in Buffalo uses store as a shelter during recent storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — Two McDonalds managers in Buffalo are still receiving praise for a good deed they did around Christmas time. Store Manger Kristin Kosha says as they were preparing to close up the store early to go home due to the storm coming in and realized leaving might not be an option. “When […]
Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $2,500 Reward For These Men [Photo]
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for two men in connection to a shooting in Tonawanda. On December 22, 2022, a security guard was shot at 300 Sawyer Ave in the Town of Tonawanda. One suspect, 31-year-old Ibben Akbar, has been arrested, but police are searching for two other suspects.
South Buffalo man helps save non-profit's building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man is credited with helping to save a non-profits building during the blizzard. John Kelley is a volunteer at the Grace Guest House. Both during and after the blizzard, he went over to the house and did what he could to make sure nothing was wrong.
Firefighters respond to fire at car dealership in Town of Boston
BOSTON, N.Y. — Firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a car dealership in the Town of Boston in southern Erie County. It happened some time after 5 a.m. Thursday at Cappellino Chevrolet, located at 9000 Boston State Road. There's no information on any injuries or a...
MSNBC
Damar Hamlin out of Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital
Doctors say Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and has returned to Buffalo. NBC's Kathy Park has details.Jan. 9, 2023.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
