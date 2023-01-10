Climate change is forcing people around the world to abandon their homes. In the Pacific Islands, rising sea levels are leaving communities facing tough decisions about relocation. Some are choosing to stay in high-risk areas. Our research investigated this phenomenon, known as “voluntary immobility”. The government of Fiji has identified around 800 communities that may have to relocate due to climate change impacts (six have already been moved). One of these is the village on Serua Island, which was the focus of our study. Coastal erosion and flooding have severely damaged the village over the past two decades. Homes have been submerged,...

3 DAYS AGO