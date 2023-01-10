Read full article on original website
90% of humans will suffer extreme heat, drought due to climate change: report
If you are reading this article, there is a 9 out of 10 chance that you live somewhere that will experience future extreme heat weather events due to climate change. As man-made climate change continues to cook the planet, experts are predicting that catastrophic weather events will become normal. Scientists anticipate widespread droughts, increasingly frequent wildfires and soaring fatalities as heat waves become commonplace. Even if the world's nations come together to meaningfully limit carbon emissions, it is unlikely that all of the impending crises can be averted.
No debate anymore: Climate change makes extreme weather worse, federal scientists say
South Florida has always been hot, rainy and vulnerable to hurricanes. So it’s understandable that some longtime residents remain skeptical that climate change is doing anything to make the region’s age-old problems any worse.
Water Levels at Lake Shasta Are Higher Now Than Last Year — Why It's a Problem
One of the issues surrounding the climate emergency is rising water levels. Over the years, many bodies of water have seen water levels rising, especially in California reservoir, Lake Shasta. The iconic reservoir had a noteworthy jump in its water levels in the past year. Unfortunately, that may not be good news, even though the Golden State is in an ongoing megadrought.
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
NOAA satellites snap stunning images of potent bomb cyclone, Pineapple Express rolling into California
Imagery from NOAA weather satellites is displaying the dangerous beauty of the West Coast storm bombing out over California this week.
'Rivers in the sky': What exactly is an atmospheric river?
As the largest transport mechanisms of freshwater on Earth, atmospheric rivers provide on average, up to 50% of the annual precipitation on the West Coast
California's dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not reversed the deeply rooted, decades-long aridification of the state. But there may be a way to hang on to the water.
Oceans Broke Yet Another Heat Record in 2022, Scientists Warn
Another year, another climate record broken. In 2022, an international team of scientists measured the hottest global ocean temperatures in human history. That makes 2022 the seventh year in a row that ocean temperatures have hit new peaks. The record is based on two international timelines of ocean heat data...
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
‘Atmospheric river events’ above US west coast captured in satellite imagery timelapse
A timelapse of satellite imagery shows the atmospheric river events that have been affecting the west coast of the US from 6 to 10 January.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric rivers carry an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.At least 14 people have died in California as of Tuesday, after a storm described by the National Weather Service as the “most impressive since January 2005” brought extreme weather conditions to the state.Sign up for our newsletters.
Extreme weather, fueled by climate change, cost the U.S. $165 billion in 2022
A town-flattening hurricane in Florida. Catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Crippling heatwaves in the Northeast and West. A historic megadrought. The United States endured 18 separate disasters in 2022 whose damages exceeded $1 billion, with the total coming to $165 billion, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
In Ag. & Eco: Floods, healing Ozone, melting glaciers, new John Deere product and more
I'm Brandi D. Addison, the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas, covering all things from the earth to the sky — and this is your weekly agriculture and eco news round-up. "In Ag. & Eco" brings a small collection of informative,...
Why Pacific Islanders are staying put even as rising seas flood their homes and crops
Climate change is forcing people around the world to abandon their homes. In the Pacific Islands, rising sea levels are leaving communities facing tough decisions about relocation. Some are choosing to stay in high-risk areas. Our research investigated this phenomenon, known as “voluntary immobility”. The government of Fiji has identified around 800 communities that may have to relocate due to climate change impacts (six have already been moved). One of these is the village on Serua Island, which was the focus of our study. Coastal erosion and flooding have severely damaged the village over the past two decades. Homes have been submerged,...
Ocean heat hit another record high in 2022, fueling extreme weather
The world's oceans were the warmest on record for the fourth year in row in 2022, a troubling sign of the climate crisis caused by humans pumping heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.
Hurricane hunters targeting West Coast's atmospheric rivers
(CNN) -- NOAA's hurricane hunters might be just as busy now as they were during hurricane season. However, it's not hurricanes they are flying through, but the atmospheric river systems plaguing California since Christmas week. Atmospheric rivers may not make headlines in the same way hurricanes do, but they can...
New report shows the world's oceans were hottest ever recorded in 2022
A University of St. Thomas climate scientist is among a team of experts behind a new report that shows the world’s oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022. Professor John Abraham says they explain increasing numbers of extreme weather events.
Climate Attribution Tools Critical for Understanding Extreme Events
A combination heat and drought event in the western U.S., simultaneous ocean and land heat waves in the northwestern region of the Pacific Ocean, a South Korean heat wave that was off the charts and wildfires in Cape Town, South Africa, were some of the recent extreme weather events made more likely by human-caused climate change, according to new researchoffsite link posted today on the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (BAMS) website.
Trapped sediment in dams 'endangers' water supplies: UN
Thousands of the world's large dams are so clogged with sediment that they risk losing more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050, UN researchers said Wednesday, warning of the threat to water security. A new study from the UN University's Institute for Water, Environment and Health found...
