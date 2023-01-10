ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

90% of humans will suffer extreme heat, drought due to climate change: report

If you are reading this article, there is a 9 out of 10 chance that you live somewhere that will experience future extreme heat weather events due to climate change. As man-made climate change continues to cook the planet, experts are predicting that catastrophic weather events will become normal. Scientists anticipate widespread droughts, increasingly frequent wildfires and soaring fatalities as heat waves become commonplace. Even if the world's nations come together to meaningfully limit carbon emissions, it is unlikely that all of the impending crises can be averted.
GreenMatters

Water Levels at Lake Shasta Are Higher Now Than Last Year — Why It's a Problem

One of the issues surrounding the climate emergency is rising water levels. Over the years, many bodies of water have seen water levels rising, especially in California reservoir, Lake Shasta. The iconic reservoir had a noteworthy jump in its water levels in the past year. Unfortunately, that may not be good news, even though the Golden State is in an ongoing megadrought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Oceans Broke Yet Another Heat Record in 2022, Scientists Warn

Another year, another climate record broken. In 2022, an international team of scientists measured the hottest global ocean temperatures in human history. That makes 2022 the seventh year in a row that ocean temperatures have hit new peaks. The record is based on two international timelines of ocean heat data...
The Independent

‘Atmospheric river events’ above US west coast captured in satellite imagery timelapse

A timelapse of satellite imagery shows the atmospheric river events that have been affecting the west coast of the US from 6 to 10 January.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric rivers carry an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.At least 14 people have died in California as of Tuesday, after a storm described by the National Weather Service as the “most impressive since January 2005” brought extreme weather conditions to the state.Sign up for our newsletters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHYY

Extreme weather, fueled by climate change, cost the U.S. $165 billion in 2022

A town-flattening hurricane in Florida. Catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Crippling heatwaves in the Northeast and West. A historic megadrought. The United States endured 18 separate disasters in 2022 whose damages exceeded $1 billion, with the total coming to $165 billion, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Why Pacific Islanders are staying put even as rising seas flood their homes and crops

Climate change is forcing people around the world to abandon their homes. In the Pacific Islands, rising sea levels are leaving communities facing tough decisions about relocation. Some are choosing to stay in high-risk areas. Our research investigated this phenomenon, known as “voluntary immobility”. The government of Fiji has identified around 800 communities that may have to relocate due to climate change impacts (six have already been moved). One of these is the village on Serua Island, which was the focus of our study. Coastal erosion and flooding have severely damaged the village over the past two decades. Homes have been submerged,...
CBS News

Hurricane hunters targeting West Coast's atmospheric rivers

(CNN) -- NOAA's hurricane hunters might be just as busy now as they were during hurricane season. However, it's not hurricanes they are flying through, but the atmospheric river systems plaguing California since Christmas week. Atmospheric rivers may not make headlines in the same way hurricanes do, but they can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hstoday.us

Climate Attribution Tools Critical for Understanding Extreme Events

A combination heat and drought event in the western U.S., simultaneous ocean and land heat waves in the northwestern region of the Pacific Ocean, a South Korean heat wave that was off the charts and wildfires in Cape Town, South Africa, were some of the recent extreme weather events made more likely by human-caused climate change, according to new researchoffsite link posted today on the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (BAMS) website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Trapped sediment in dams 'endangers' water supplies: UN

Thousands of the world's large dams are so clogged with sediment that they risk losing more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050, UN researchers said Wednesday, warning of the threat to water security. A new study from the UN University's Institute for Water, Environment and Health found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy