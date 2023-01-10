ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

maritime-executive.com

Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea

Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Outsider.com

80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch

Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico

An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, reigniting a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that members of the recovery team have been tracking the lone female wolf and have notified ranchers in the area, although they say it’s not a threat to human health or public safety. Wolf-livestock conflicts have been a major challenge of the reintroduction program over the...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison

The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana, just say when …

I guess the question is really simple: Montana, have we had enough? Have we had enough of a viral speech by Matt Rosendale, one of our state’s only two representatives in the House, who gave what many characterize as an unhinged-yet-viral speech about the House’s longstanding rules being some kind of conspiracy? Imagine how ridiculous […] The post Montana, just say when … appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

Biden admin revisits sage grouse regs, teeing up fresh battles

The Bureau of Land Management is hoping the third time’s the charm on a federal blueprint designed to save the greater sage grouse and its dwindling sagebrush habitat. The bird famous for its elaborate spring mating ritual is struggling across much of its range, despite decades of different efforts by federal and state regulators to help the species increasingly threatened by drought and wildfires (Greenwire, May 9, 2022).
COLORADO STATE
progameguides.com

How to be born as a female in Alaska – BitLife Guide

BitLife is a text-based simulation game that allows users to recreate and live real-life scenarios. It is mainly made possible due to its long array of customizable options that enable you to change almost everything from the pets you own to the person you date. On that note, the latest BitLife challenge Deadliest Catch demands that you create a female character based out of Alaska. So, if you are a newbie who does not know much about the customization feature, read the below explanation.
ALASKA STATE

