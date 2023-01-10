Read full article on original website
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
knpr
The federal government is poised to lease swaths of Mountain West land for oil and gas in 2023
The federal government could lease hundreds of thousands of acres in the Mountain West for oil and gas development this year. The Bureau of Land Management announced proposals in Utah, Wyoming, Nevada and New Mexico this past fall. In total, hundreds of parcels adding up to more than 450,000 acres could be leased to drillers.
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
maritime-executive.com
Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea
Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
80 Head of Cattle Presumed Stolen From Colorado Ranch
Officials in Colorado are scratching their heads after around 80 cattle disappeared from a ranch in the southeastern corner of the Centennial State. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is seeking information on the head of bred cows that vanished. They are presumed to be stolen. The association offers a monetary reward for anyone with information about the missing cattle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
Daily Record
Colorado moving migrants to other states; Polis says Denver was not their destination
The arrival of thousands of migrants in Denver has the city’s resources stretched to capacity and Colorado officials say they are coordinating transportation for migrants who want to go to other states. While Republican governors in Florida and Texas have bused migrants and asylum seekers to Democratic states as...
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico
An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, reigniting a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that members of the recovery team have been tracking the lone female wolf and have notified ranchers in the area, although they say it’s not a threat to human health or public safety. Wolf-livestock conflicts have been a major challenge of the reintroduction program over the...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Conservationists: Feds not protecting rare plant from cattle
Conservationists are returning to court in Nevada to try to force federal land managers to remove cattle grazing on United States rangeland identified as vital habitat for an endangered wildflower.
Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison
The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana, just say when …
I guess the question is really simple: Montana, have we had enough? Have we had enough of a viral speech by Matt Rosendale, one of our state’s only two representatives in the House, who gave what many characterize as an unhinged-yet-viral speech about the House’s longstanding rules being some kind of conspiracy? Imagine how ridiculous […] The post Montana, just say when … appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Zinke is Spot On About “The Deep State” and the American Cowboy
If all of the radical liberals on the Montana politics hashtag (#MTPol) are freaking out about the speech Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) delivered on the House floor, you know he is on the right track. I saw some liberal news website was complaining about the "conspiracy theory" that Zinke...
eenews.net
Biden admin revisits sage grouse regs, teeing up fresh battles
The Bureau of Land Management is hoping the third time’s the charm on a federal blueprint designed to save the greater sage grouse and its dwindling sagebrush habitat. The bird famous for its elaborate spring mating ritual is struggling across much of its range, despite decades of different efforts by federal and state regulators to help the species increasingly threatened by drought and wildfires (Greenwire, May 9, 2022).
When will national parks, federal public lands host fee-free days in 2023?
U.S. public lands are once again waiving entrance and parking fees for a number of special occasions in 2023, but navigating which lands are fee-free on which days is getting a little trickier. There will again be nine days when fees are waived on federal lands, though not every federal...
