Read full article on original website
Related
KRON4
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
Scenes Of Rain and Flooding From California's Storms Are Crazy
California is being battered by storms and the rain, flooding and mudslides are insane.
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
fox29.com
Firefighters rescue mother giving birth in the middle of flooded California riverbed
LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities in central California rescued a woman and her newborn baby after the woman had just given birth in a flooded riverbed on Monday. According to the City of Lompoc Police Department, officials discovered the woman actively giving birth with the father present at the scene. The child was delivered prematurely with the father's assistance. All of this occurred as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed, authorities say.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
KTVU FOX 2
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
An 18-year-old employee at a California bird sanctuary traversed floodwaters and mudslides to feed 50 rescue parrots during storm
Jamie McLeod, owner of the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary, told Insider the raging storms in California have brought memories of past weather disasters.
foxla.com
Atmospheric river slamming California with widespread flooding, ‘direct threat to life and property’
One week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain and flooding to California, and then another storm soaked the region over the weekend, the Golden State is again the target of a powerful atmospheric river storm that forecasters say is a "direct threat to life and property." And more...
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
natureworldnews.com
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area
Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
'Relentless parade of atmospheric rivers': California hit by more storms, braces for possible floods
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous.
California Storm Death Toll Released, More Intense Weather Coming
As of Monday (January 9), the death toll from the devastating storms battering California stands at 12 as experts predict even more severe weather to come. According to the National Weather Service, “two major episodes” will bring further destruction to The Golden State early this week. “Two of...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: MASSIVE STORMS BRING FLOODING, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS
Massive California storms bring flooding, hurricane force winds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
California sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters
A woman and her daughter had to be taken to the hospital after their vehicle plunged into a sinkhole last night.
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Sacramento restaurants can apply for city grants to build outdoor dining patios
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 12:44 p.m.: Sacramento restaurants can apply for city grants to build outdoor dining patios. Early on in the COVID pandemic, the city of Sacramento allowed temporary dining on sidewalks and parking spots, but now...
Comments / 0