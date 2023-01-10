Read full article on original website
Related
capradio.org
An update from California's Office of Emergency Services on its severe weather
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Dwayne Brown speaks with Brian Ferguson from California's office of emergency services. More than 17 people have died in the onslaught of storms in the state. Transcript. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Strong winds and heavy rains have eased a bit and cleanup...
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Sacramento restaurants can apply for city grants to build outdoor dining patios
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 12:44 p.m.: Sacramento restaurants can apply for city grants to build outdoor dining patios. Early on in the COVID pandemic, the city of Sacramento allowed temporary dining on sidewalks and parking spots, but now...
capradio.org
Weather Challenges in Land Park | CA State Budget | Newsom’s Second Term | Infused Aperitifs Celebrating Yolo County
How Sacramento is processing the intense scenes caused by the winter storms. Gov. Newsom’s state budget proposal, which includes a projected $22 billion deficit. Unique tasting room in Winters offering low alcohol infused aperitifs. Winter challenges. The city of Sacramento estimates that roughly 1,000 trees have fallen since the...
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation lifted for Wilton area, Sacramento County parks remain closed
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
capradio.org
California faces $22 billion deficit in initial Newsom budget proposal
California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a $297 billion spending proposal Tuesday morning, which includes plans to patch a projected shortfall of $22.5 billion through a mix of cuts, funding delays and shifting how certain projects are paid for. Despite lower-than-expected revenues, the governor says he plans to “keep promises” on...
Comments / 0