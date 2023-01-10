ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

capradio.org

Weather Challenges in Land Park | CA State Budget | Newsom’s Second Term | Infused Aperitifs Celebrating Yolo County

How Sacramento is processing the intense scenes caused by the winter storms. Gov. Newsom’s state budget proposal, which includes a projected $22 billion deficit. Unique tasting room in Winters offering low alcohol infused aperitifs. Winter challenges. The city of Sacramento estimates that roughly 1,000 trees have fallen since the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
California faces $22 billion deficit in initial Newsom budget proposal

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a $297 billion spending proposal Tuesday morning, which includes plans to patch a projected shortfall of $22.5 billion through a mix of cuts, funding delays and shifting how certain projects are paid for. Despite lower-than-expected revenues, the governor says he plans to “keep promises” on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

