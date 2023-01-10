Senator Anthony M. Bucco responded after a federal judge blocked enforcement of new concealed carry restrictions that were advanced by New Jersey Democrats and signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy last month. “We knew the law was likely unconstitutional since it copied major portions of a New York law that has already suffered serious setbacks in federal court,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite all of our warnings, Governor Murphy and Trenton Democrats plowed ahead and enacted an obviously flawed proposal. Yet again, the Legislature will have to revisit one of their bad laws to fix the mess they created.” Bucco said he hoped the ruling would be a wake-up call for Democrats to work towards sensible concealed-carry regulations that can pass constitutional muster: “To my Democrat colleagues, I hate to say ‘I told you so,’ but I told you so,” Bucco added. “Maybe now they’ll be willing to work with us on sensible solutions to ensure that the legal concealed carry of firearms can be practiced in a safe manner in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen.”

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO