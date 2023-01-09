ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Jayda Cheaves Sets The Record Straight On Skin Bleaching Rumors

By Samjah Iman
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiosw_0k9QKjbi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ssVs_0k9QKjbi00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jayda Cheaves is tired of the skin bleaching rumors, and the entrepreneur/model took to her Instagram live to set the record straight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

No Bleaching For Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves wants social media to know that the skin bleaching rumors are erroneous. While perched in a white robe, sans makeup, and getting her braids taken out, Cheaves appeared on her Instagram live to let her followers know that her skin looks lighter due to a chemical peel. “Like, I’m going to address this one more time. I got a chemical peel. My skin is still very raw. I’m still using all the creams and the stuff to, like, get rid of that first layer of dead skin. My skin is also still peeling. So, it’s going to appear to be a lot lighter because they ripped off that first layer of skin. Moving on, I’m tired of y’all asking. I got my moles removed, and I got a chemical peel,” declared Cheaves. She went on to repeat the last sentence a few times.

Although Cheaves’ explanation is very logical, social media was still not buying it. “Chemical peels don’t be making u look “A lot lighter” but do u sis that’s ur biz not ours,” wrote one user. Another user commented that this body-altering fad will catch up with the younger generation in the future. “These young girls messing with their skin, bodies, and lips will be a sight to see by the time they hit 40. Insecurity doesn’t age well.”

Whatever Miss Cheaves does with her skin is her prerogative. We just hope she doesn’t let the internet get to her.

DON’T MISS…

Jayda Cheaves Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing On A Sensual Collection That Takes Us Back To The 2000s

Happy Birthday Jayda Cheaves! 5 Times She Slayed On The ‘Gram

Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Refinery29

Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
POPSUGAR

TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer

WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Updates ’90s Style With Overalls & Chunky Boots

Tamera Mowry traveled back to the ‘90s while posing on Instagram. The actress posted a new transition video, showing off two different looks.  In the first look, you can see the “Sister Sister” star in a laidback, cozy outfit made up of a classic white tee and fruity peach-colored joggers. On her feet was a pair of icy white Nike Air Force 1s. The historic sneaker has been deemed one of the most popular lifestyle sneakers as it is an indestructible streetwear staple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) Then, Mowry transitioned to a more nineties-inspired...
The Independent

What’s inside the 2023 Golden Globes gift bag? From luxury lip balms to anti-ageing treatments

The annual Golden Globes are officially back and so are the luxurious gift bags. On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed that this year’s nominees will be given “beauty gift bags filled with some of the most sustainable, socially conscious, and luxurious products”.The actual gift bag will be Longchamp’s Le Pliage Green, which is “made from recycled canvas”. Female nominees will receive a tote version of the bag, while males will be given a briefcase version.Many high-end brands contributed products to go inside the bag, including Eisenberg skincare, which was founded by Romanian entrepreneur José Eisenberg. Some Eisenberg...
AOL Corp

Dry skin? Julia Roberts' favorite multi-tasking moisturizer is on sale for only $14

Winter is treating 2023 to a frigid start — bringing with it dry air that can suck the moisture out of your skin and hair. That means incorporating effective hand, body and facial creams into your skincare routine is essential. We found a multi-tasking moisturizer that works wonders on all three, thanks to Julia Roberts. Just in time, her nourishing cream of choice, the cult-favorite Weleda Skin Food, is on sale at Amazon. The 55-year-old actress depends on this stuff to keep her youthful glow. Regularly $19, you can get it for just $14 on sale.
Glamour

Allie Rowbottom Drops Her Skin Care Routine

Allie Rowbottom loves to think and talk about beauty—so much that her debut novel, Aesthetica, confronts the grim reality of the ever expanding aesthetics and injectables industries, while her side Instagram @annawrey offers an unfiltered glimpse into celebrity beauty transformations sans Facetune. “All of this exists on a continuum,”...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy