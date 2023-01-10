Read full article on original website
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
nsuspartans.com
Beale, Bryant Shine in 78-65 Win at Delaware State
DOVER, Del. – Joe Bryant Jr. scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half on Monday, putting away the opposing Delaware State Hornets in the final stretch as NSU earned a 78-65 road victory. The veteran Bryant may have provided the spark in the game's final 20...
Norfolk State prepping to host NCAA meets
Norfolk State will host several future NCAA events and will become the first HBCU to host a Division I track championship. The post Norfolk State prepping to host NCAA meets appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wilmington, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilmington. The Glasgow High School basketball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on January 12, 2023, 12:30:00. The Glasgow High School basketball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on January 12, 2023, 13:00:00.
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
thenewjournalandguide.com
MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS
The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at William Penn High School located at 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE. As a result, there is an increased […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Badge pinning ceremony held for new police administration in Wilmington
A promotion and badge pinning ceremony was held Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at The Baby Grand in Wilmington for new Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and his new inspectors, Matthew Hall and Anthony Bowers. Campos is a 26-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department and becomes the 33rd Police...
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
5 men charged in Seaford dog fighting; 14 dogs rescued
Five men have been arrested in Seaford and charged with three felonies each for dog fighting. In the process, 12 dogs were rescued, according to a press release from the state Office of Animal Welfare. The charges came after that office and Delaware State Police raided a residence in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford Sunday at 2 ... Read More
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Names Dr. Debra Mason as Coordinator of the City’s Community Public Safety Initiative (CPSI)
The City’s multifaceted crime reduction effort is modeled on a 2022 report from the Community Based Public Safety (CBPS) Collective, which will remain under contract to the City for 2023 to assist with the efforts. Dr. Debra Mason. Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Council President Trippi Congo today announced...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests
The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to […] The post Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Investigation of shooting incident inside William Penn High School continues
Delaware State Police continue investigating a potential gunshot fired inside William Penn High School in New Castle Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident, and according to State Police, the School Resource Officer was alerted to a shot around 11:40 am Tuesday. State Police say the SRO observed...
WAVY News 10
New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
Delaware LIVE News
Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident
The Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Dennis Elliot (no photograph available) of Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 11, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Man dead, another injured after Turnpike Rd shooting in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
