Norfolk, VA

nsuspartans.com

Beale, Bryant Shine in 78-65 Win at Delaware State

DOVER, Del. – Joe Bryant Jr. scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half on Monday, putting away the opposing Delaware State Hornets in the final stretch as NSU earned a 78-65 road victory. The veteran Bryant may have provided the spark in the game's final 20...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
NORFOLK, VA
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Badge pinning ceremony held for new police administration in Wilmington

A promotion and badge pinning ceremony was held Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at The Baby Grand in Wilmington for new Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and his new inspectors, Matthew Hall and Anthony Bowers. Campos is a 26-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department and becomes the 33rd Police...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

5 men charged in Seaford dog fighting; 14 dogs rescued

Five men have been arrested in Seaford and charged with three felonies each for dog fighting. In the process, 12 dogs were rescued, according to a press release from the state Office of Animal Welfare. The charges came after that office and Delaware State Police raided a residence in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford Sunday at 2 ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council

The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests

The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to […] The post Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SEAFORD, DE
WAVY News 10

New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
NORFOLK, VA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident

The Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Dennis Elliot (no photograph available) of Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 11, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

