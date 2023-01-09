ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Related
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
People

West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway

Roscoe, a five-year-old pit bull mix, was recently found on the side of a highway with an injured leg after disappearing from a vacation in South Carolina almost three years ago When a South Carolina rescue received a five-year-old pit bull mix found alone on the side of a highway, it wasn't sure the best way to help the dog at first. All 4 Paws Animal Rescue usually doesn't take in strays, but Peyton Kennedy, who works there, decided to take a chance on the dog from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

South Carolina Sen. Mia McLeod Leaves South Carolina Democratic Party

(Washington, DC)- A state senator is leaving her political party. Senator Mia McLeod announced she is departing from the South Carolina Democratic Party on Tuesday. In a statement, she said a party-focused approach doesn't work for the people. South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford responded by suggesting McLeod resign...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
GEORGIA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
FOX Carolina

Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

