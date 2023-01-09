Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
Beach family could drop Buster, Maggie Murdaugh’s estate from boat crash lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of a prominent South Carolina family now at the center of several civil and criminal investigations may be dropped from a lawsuit stemming from a fatal 2019 boat crash. Mallory Beach was killed after she was thrown from a boat allegedly being driven by an extremely drunk and underaged […]
AOL Corp
Coronavirus updates for Jan. 11: Here’s what to know in South Carolina this week
We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back each week for updates. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday, Jan. 10, reported 11,030 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Jan. 7 and 48 coronavirus-related deaths for the week ending Dec. 31.
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
WMBF
S.C. Democratic Party requests investigation into newly elected Superintendent of Education claiming fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Democratic Party has requested an investigation into the election of the state’s Superintendent of Education, alleging conspiracy to commit fraud. In letters written to both the state Attorney General and the United States Department of Justice, SCDP Chair Trav Roberston, Jr. asked...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
Florence County postal worker among 3 charged in million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County U.S. Postal Service worker was among three people charged in a million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Cherry Lewis, 43, of Johnsonville, was one of the three people charged on Friday, according to the release. Keisha […]
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
Roscoe, a five-year-old pit bull mix, was recently found on the side of a highway with an injured leg after disappearing from a vacation in South Carolina almost three years ago When a South Carolina rescue received a five-year-old pit bull mix found alone on the side of a highway, it wasn't sure the best way to help the dog at first. All 4 Paws Animal Rescue usually doesn't take in strays, but Peyton Kennedy, who works there, decided to take a chance on the dog from...
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
iheart.com
South Carolina Sen. Mia McLeod Leaves South Carolina Democratic Party
(Washington, DC)- A state senator is leaving her political party. Senator Mia McLeod announced she is departing from the South Carolina Democratic Party on Tuesday. In a statement, she said a party-focused approach doesn't work for the people. South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford responded by suggesting McLeod resign...
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
FOX Carolina
Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
WMBF
‘I encourage anybody to please take precautions’: Horry County sees spike in COVID cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County has seen an increase in COVID cases in the past couple of weeks. Grand Strand Medical Center’s Infection Prevention Director Mary Scott says although Horry County is currently marked in red on the CDC’s COVID map, cases are generally not as severe.
Comments / 0