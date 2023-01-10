Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
dailyhodl.com
Two Catalysts Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally to $30,000, Says Crypto Strategist Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he’s looking at two macroeconomic catalysts that could ignite a strong Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $30,000. The crypto strategist tells his 664,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has been grinding up as of late and that a big bounce is in the cards.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Alive: El Salvador Passes Landmark Legislation For All Cryptocurrencies
El Salvador continues its massive embrace of bitcoin by passing a bill that paves the path for the creation of a legal structure for all cryptocurrencies. The legislative framework for a Bitcoin-backed bond, known as the “Volcano Bond,” will be used to reduce government debt and support the establishment of a planned “Bitcoin City” in the country.
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis owes creditors $3 billion and may need to offload assets
Genesis Global Trading owes creditors $3 billion, according to the Financial Times, and its once-well-heeled parent company Digital Currency Group is now exploring the possibility of selling assets to meet obligations. Genesis parent company DCG, which also controls crypto media outlet CoinDesk and investment manager Grayscale, has an expansive portfolio...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin SV Drops as Robinhood Ends Support; FTX Bankruptcy Update
The price for Bitcoin SV blockchain's native token, BSV, dropped more than 15% following Robinhood's announcement that the online trading app will end support for BSV on Jan. 25. Plus, the latest on FTX's bankruptcy hearings as the troubled crypto exchange has recovered more than $5 billion in different assets, according to an attorney.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Climbs Above $18,000; Ethereum and Dogecoin Are Rising as Well
Cryptocurrencies rose Thursday morning as new inflation data for December was in line with expectations. Since Wednesday afternoon, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has traded roughly 3.3% higher and had topped $18,000 as of 10:12 a.m. ET today. The world's second-largest crypto, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded roughly 3.5% higher, while the meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up about 1.1%.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Tops $19K, Blockchain.com Cuts Jobs, Sam Bankman-Fried Blogs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former chief of FTX,denied stashing away billions of dollars and gave his take on what happened to his bankrupt crypto exchange in a lengthy new post on Substack published Thursday.
cryptocurrencywire.com
World Economic Forum Sees Blockchain, Crypto as Vital in Global Economy
The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published an article outlining the crypto industry’s prospects. According to the report, the technology underlying crypto and other digital assets will continue to be an important player in the contemporary economy. The WEF specifically emphasized the multiple uses of blockchain and cryptography, stating that their prominence in the finance industry is already evident.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Strategist Says He’s ‘Shocked’ By Ethereum’s Performance, Details Outlook on ETH and Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says the top two crypto assets by market cap remind him of the early days of Netflix. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone says that promising new technologies historically find success over time. McGlone predicts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: FTX Finds $5B, Bitcoin Extends Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange FTX hasrecovered more than $5 billion in different assets, not including another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, a bankruptcy attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
crypto-academy.org
Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV (BSV)
Stock trading app Robinhood issued a warning on Wednesday that it will shortly stop supporting Bitcoin SV (BSV), with intentions to delist the coin later this month. After January 25, customers of Robinhood won’t be able to purchase, sell, or transfer Bitcoin SV, the business announced. Following that, any remaining BSV in customer accounts will be automatically sold, and consumers will get the corresponding credit.
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
