Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Alive: El Salvador Passes Landmark Legislation For All Cryptocurrencies

El Salvador continues its massive embrace of bitcoin by passing a bill that paves the path for the creation of a legal structure for all cryptocurrencies. The legislative framework for a Bitcoin-backed bond, known as the “Volcano Bond,” will be used to reduce government debt and support the establishment of a planned “Bitcoin City” in the country.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin SV Drops as Robinhood Ends Support; FTX Bankruptcy Update

The price for Bitcoin SV blockchain's native token, BSV, dropped more than 15% following Robinhood's announcement that the online trading app will end support for BSV on Jan. 25. Plus, the latest on FTX's bankruptcy hearings as the troubled crypto exchange has recovered more than $5 billion in different assets, according to an attorney.
NASDAQ

Bitcoin Climbs Above $18,000; Ethereum and Dogecoin Are Rising as Well

Cryptocurrencies rose Thursday morning as new inflation data for December was in line with expectations. Since Wednesday afternoon, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has traded roughly 3.3% higher and had topped $18,000 as of 10:12 a.m. ET today. The world's second-largest crypto, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded roughly 3.5% higher, while the meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up about 1.1%.
cryptocurrencywire.com

World Economic Forum Sees Blockchain, Crypto as Vital in Global Economy

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published an article outlining the crypto industry’s prospects. According to the report, the technology underlying crypto and other digital assets will continue to be an important player in the contemporary economy. The WEF specifically emphasized the multiple uses of blockchain and cryptography, stating that their prominence in the finance industry is already evident.
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: FTX Finds $5B, Bitcoin Extends Rally

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange FTX hasrecovered more than $5 billion in different assets, not including another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, a bankruptcy attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023

Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
crypto-academy.org

Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Stock trading app Robinhood issued a warning on Wednesday that it will shortly stop supporting Bitcoin SV (BSV), with intentions to delist the coin later this month. After January 25, customers of Robinhood won’t be able to purchase, sell, or transfer Bitcoin SV, the business announced. Following that, any remaining BSV in customer accounts will be automatically sold, and consumers will get the corresponding credit.

