wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Phase 5 is already making a fatal mistake as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star admits ‘relief’ over MCU exit
We’re now right on the cusp of Phase Five, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering in February, but unfortunately it seems Marvel‘s next era is already making some potentially hype-killing mistakes. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be hiding a major Deadpool 3 spoiler in plain sight as a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran comes clean on why they’re eager to put the franchise behind them after a decade in the MCU.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day
Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
Dave Bautista Explains The Emotional Reaction He Had To Getting Cast In Guardians Of The Galaxy, And How He Feels About Leaving The MCU
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 might be Dave Bautista's final bow as Drax.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Golden Globe As Netflix Becomes First Streaming Service To Win Feature Animation Category
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, directed by del Toro and stop-motion vet Mark Gustafson for Netflix, won the Golden Globe for best animated feature, a first in the category for a streaming service. Taking the stage, del Toro enthused how happy he was being back at the event in person: “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?”More from The Hollywood ReporterZendaya Wins, But Isn't There to Accept, Golden Globe for 'Euphoria'Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Golden Globe Win to "All Who Came Before Me Who Look Like Me"Jeremy Allen White, in Best Actor in a TV Comedy Speech, Tells 'The Bear' Team...
wegotthiscovered.com
Longtime Marvel producer names two X-Men he can’t wait to see in the MCU
We’re now coming up to the fourth anniversary of Disney’s purchase of Fox. Along with that came a huge amount of Marvel IP, with a Fantastic Four movie now in development (and a Reed Richards variant in Multiverse of Madness), while Deadpool 3 is set to throw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth against one another.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
Marvel Producer Gets Honest About Harry Styles’ Future In The MCU
Marvel producer Nate Moore was honest about Harry Styles' future in the MCU after his surprise cameo in Eternals.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI Is Sold Out At Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that next month’s Battle in the Valley event, which includes Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has sold out. All the action will go down from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose,...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals Details on 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on its plethora of titles available for this year's Free Comic Book Day. The publisher typically releases more than one comic for FCBD, and this year's offerings include some of the biggest characters and franchises. 2023 will see two FCBD Gold titles and two FCBD Silver titles. The Gold comics are Avengers/X-Men #1 and Spider-Man/Venom #1, with the Silver comics featuring Marvel's Voices #1 and Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 based on the Disney Junior animated series. Marvel also revealed the first look at pages from some of these titles.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jinder Mahal Not Expected To Appear For WWE NXT For Long
Jinder Mahal made a shocking appearance on WWE NXT this week, but he will not be around the gold brand for long. Mahal appeared at NXT New Year’s Evil to attack the Creed Brothers with Sanga after the latter said that Veer would not be appearing on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Stevie Turner Vignette, Charlie Dempsey Defeats Hank Walker
Ahead of her highly-anticipating NXT debut, Stevie Turner appeared as a streamer in a vignette on New Year’s Evil, calling herself the resident “data collector” who had been carried on a digital wave over from the United Kingdom. You can check the vignette below:. Also on New...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho On “Celebrity Name That Tune”
Chris Jericho was a contestant on last night’s season premiere of Celebrity Name That Tune on FOX. The AEW star, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, competed against Olympic skater Adam Rippon, playing for Pups Without Borders. Jericho was victorious, winning $34,000 for his charity. You can keep...
