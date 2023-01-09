Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Tries To Look At Being WWE Producer Through The Eyes Of Fans
Years after retiring from being a full-time wrestler, WWE hired Hall Of Famer Molly Holly as a producer for the company. During the Highspots Sign-it-Live stream, Holly talked about her work as a producer and how she tries to approach the job:. “So I do look at it (role as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are reportedly against a sale of WWE. It was announced on Tuesday that Stephanie submitted her resignation from WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, was unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. According to a report from Axios, there was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO via an announcement on Tuesday night. WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to the Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan becoming...
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Face Mercedes Moné
Taya Valkyrie was a recent guest on the “Comedy Store Wrestling” podcast, where the Impact Wrestling star discussed her lengthy career, her current run in Impact, and wrestlers she’d like to compete against in the future. One of those names is Mercedes Moné, who debuted in NJPW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Celebrates AEW’s Four-Year Anniversary
Tony Khan, the President of All Elite Wrestling, celebrated the company’s fourth anniversary on Twitter yesterday and promoted tonight’s Los Angeles edition of AEW Dynamite. Just over four years ago, on January 8, 2019, AEW was introduced at a press conference. On May 25, 2019, Double or Nothing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Says He Is Proud Of Impact Wrestling’s Success Despite Rocky Relationship
On the latest “Talk is Jericho” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett opened up about his back-and-forth relationship with Impact Wrestling to reveal that he is proud of the success the company has achieved following his departure. In 2002, Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total...
ewrestlingnews.com
3 Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT: Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT: Level Up, including Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi, Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson, and more. You can check out the updated lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Von Wagner (with Robert...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/13/23)
WWE invades the Resch Center in Green Bay, WS for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. – Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. – Adding more matches...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023
With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shingo Takagi Answers Kenny Omega’s Challenge For A Match
After winning the IWGP U.S. title from Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega listed Shingo Takagi as a dream opponent. Takagi, who is the current NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, posted an answer to Omega’s challenge. Takagi said on his YouTube channel (and posted again on Twitter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds Released For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
The most recent odds for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night in Atlanta, GA have been released. They are listed below and were provided to us by BetOnline. IMPACT World Championship Match Winner. Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50) Bully Ray +1000 (10/1) IMPACT Knockouts World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Wants A Re-Do On His Last Match
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair opened up about wanting to re-do last match. “I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve told 100 people, ‘How do I forget to drink water all day long?’ That’s all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after,” said Ric Flair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (1/13/23)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below:. TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Juice Robinson. Eddie Kington & Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale street fight. Promos from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Talks Vince McMahon’s Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The hottest topic in professional wrestling over the past week has been Vince McMahon’s return as the Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon resigning as CEO of the company. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed in length his thoughts on the subject.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite News – MJF Roasts Freddie Prinze Jr. & Ken Jeong, St. Louis Show Note
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA had some celebrities in attendance, including Freddie Prinze Jr. & Ken Jeong. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF took full advantage of the situation as he went on to roast Freddie and Ken in front of the live crowd. After burying Konosuke Takeshita on the mic, MJF turned his sights on Prinze and Jeong.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Explains Why The Young Bucks Are On His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently took to his podcast, “FTR,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Harwood talked about plans for FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, The Young Bucks being on his Mount Rushmore of tag teams, and more. You can check...
Comments / 0