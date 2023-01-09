Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 5 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Snow accumulations through Saturday night up to 3 inches below 7000 feet, except 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For Sunday night through Monday night, snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches above 5500 feet and 3 to 6 inches between 4500 and 5000 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight PST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0