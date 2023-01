WILMINGTON, N.C. – The No. 22 College of Charleston men's basketball team moved to 17-1 on the season with a 71-69 victory over UNCW on Wednesday night in Wilmington. Dalton Bolon started the contest with a floating jumper to kick start a 4-for-4 run from the field for Charleston. After a showstopping performance in the Cougar's last outing vs. Delaware, Ben Burnham had 10 points before the ten-minute mark in the first frame.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO