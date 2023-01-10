ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

multihousingnews.com

Peak Capital Buys $24M Kansas City Asset

Northmarq assisted Forum Real Estate Group in the disposition. Peak Capital Partners has purchased Province at Briarcliff, a 120-unit multifamily community in Kansas City, Mo. Forum Real Estate Group sold the property for $23.8 million, with the assistance of Northmarq’s Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar. According to Yardi Matrix...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park pauses subdivision plans at 191st and Antioch

Plans are on hold for a new single-family subdivision at the northwest corner of West 191st Street and Antioch Road. The Overland Park City Council on Monday contemplated and ultimately deferred voting on a rezoning for the proposed 34-acre neighborhood in order to give the developer more time to work out some of the project details with city staff.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring

When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO

