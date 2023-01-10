Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Peak Capital Buys $24M Kansas City Asset
Northmarq assisted Forum Real Estate Group in the disposition. Peak Capital Partners has purchased Province at Briarcliff, a 120-unit multifamily community in Kansas City, Mo. Forum Real Estate Group sold the property for $23.8 million, with the assistance of Northmarq’s Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar. According to Yardi Matrix...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
New Terminal at KCI Airport is Almost Finished
(MISSOURINET) – Kansas City’s airport is about to look different. Anthony Morabith reports…
Why hasn’t Truman Sports Complex seen redevelopment? KC builders tried
Some have asked why the Kansas City Royals' presence at Truman Sports Complex, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn't spurred redevelopment.
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
Overland Park pauses subdivision plans at 191st and Antioch
Plans are on hold for a new single-family subdivision at the northwest corner of West 191st Street and Antioch Road. The Overland Park City Council on Monday contemplated and ultimately deferred voting on a rezoning for the proposed 34-acre neighborhood in order to give the developer more time to work out some of the project details with city staff.
$160M green-space plan above I-670 gets another $30M, still several years away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of state dollars are being used toward a new look above I-670 in downtown Kansas City, but it will be several years and many millions of dollars before the green-space project is complete. Millions more from the feds, state, and public-private entities are still...
The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring
When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
With egg prices up, Kansas City-area farmers flush with business
Egg prices are more expensive than ever, and sometimes they aren't even on the shelves, sending some customers scrambling to local farms.
Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
What diners need to know about Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023
It's that time of year. Kansas City Restaurant Week is back once again for 10 days of dining deals.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
