Chicago, IL

South Loop shooting: Man, woman ID'd after being found shot to death in home

By Christian Piekos via
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a home in the city's South Loop on Monday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads inside a home in the 2000-block of South Indiana Avenue, near Wintrust Arena, police said. Police said they were found sometime between 2 p.m. on Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The woman was identified as Leticia Zaragoza. Her brother immediately came to the South Loop apartment looking for answers when he found out she was dead.

"Just to find out what really happened, if anybody's responsible, to catch them," said brother Tony Garcia.

The medical examiner identified the male victim as Joseph P. Fry. Zaragoza's brother said he was her boyfriend, and that they lived in the apartment together.

"She's a beautiful person. Very loved. She didn't deserve what happened to her. Nobody does," Garcia said.

Area detectives are investigating. Police have not said whether or not they are looking for a suspect.

ABC 7 Chicago

