Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
Tri-DENT makes drug, firearm arrests in Streator
STREATOR – Last week the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team took three individuals into custody in Streator after an investigation into narcotics activity. Authorities say a search warrant for a residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in Streator found more than 15 grams of purported crack cocaine, items associated with the packaging and delivery of drugs, and allegedly a 9mm handgun. Facing charges are two Streator men, 32-year-old Jeremy Seroka, who is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 50-year-old Arthur Cook, who is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. A Joliet man, 45-year-old Edwin McGee, is facing a firearm charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. All three are being held on $500,000 bonds.
Joliet Police: Home Invasion Arrest
On January 9, 2023, at 8:19 PM, Joliet Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance. It was determined that 60-year-old Arthur Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and was attacking his girlfriend and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment. Upon arrival, Officers observed the female victim fleeing the apartment. Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and gave him commands to submit to arrest. Mitchell ignored the Officer’s commands and ran back into the apartment, closing the door behind him. Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident.
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
New Drug Charges For Streator Woman
On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
Joliet Man Arrested After Threatening Police Officer
A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after he attacked a Joliet Police Officer and threatened to kill another while JPD were responding to a disturbance in the Maycrest Neighborhood. Brian Hayes-Adams has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer after Friday night’s incident. It...
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday
A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Houses, vehicles struck by gunfire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department are investigating gunfire that erupted in the city overnight last Friday. They say around 10 PM they were called to the area near East Superior Street and Gulon Street for the report of gunfire. After an investigation, they found two homes and a vehicle had been struck in the 300 block of Canal Avenue. Around 1:30 AM on Saturday they were called to the 200 block of Buchanan Street and discovered another house and vehicle were struck by gunfire. No suspects have been identified but authorities claim to have persons of interest in mind. The investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.
Some Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce the assault weapons ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam C. Diss and Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan, Jr. announced that they do not plan to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to identical letters released Wednesday.
Large Carus Chemical fire leaves residue on homes; vehicles
LASALLE – The large fire at the Carus Chemical facility in LaSalle sent a large smoke plume wafting over north central Illinois and left some area residents with a residue of a substance called potassium permanganate on yards, homes and vehicles. LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said it isn’t known yet what started the fire, which caused explosions and massive fireballs at the plant a little after 9 AM on Wednesday. The multi-alarm fire was brought under control after agencies from across the state arrived to battle the hazardous materials blaze. All Carus Chemical workers were accounted for. Allen Gibbs, the Vice President of Operations at Carus Chemical, said that the oxidant can be cleaned with household vinegar and hydrogen peroxide. A hotline has been set up for those with questions about the incident at (815)224-6662.
LaSalle County Sheriff says his office won't enforce parts of assault weapon ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss says that he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. A news release from Diss says that his deputies won't be checking on whether or not owners of weapons identified in the bill are getting them registered with the Illinois State Police as required by the law. Diss also says his office won't be arresting or holding any otherwise law abiding citizen charged solely with non-compliance with the ban.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Aurora hammer attack
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, after agreeing to a plea deal for hitting a neighbor in the head with a hammer.Kane County prosecutors said Johnathan McDonald knocked on the door of an acquaintance on Nov. 20, 2021, and after the victim opened the door, McDonald hit them in the head with a hammer.The victim fell to the floor and blacked out. After the victim regained consciousness, McDonald hit them in the head with the hammer again."There was no clear motivation for Mr. McDonald's heinous, violent and unprovoked attack. Their relationship before this brutal incident had been friendly," Assistant Kane County State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a statement.McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence, but will get credit for more than a year he's already spent in jail.
No injuries after school bus crash in DeKalb County
HINCKLEY – No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County caused the bus to tip onto its side. Around 7:30 AM on Tuesday the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Shabbona Grove Road and Somonauk Road south of Hinckley for the collision between the bus and a pickup truck. Authorities say the bus from the Hinckley-Big Rock school district was carrying six students at the time of the crash. The bus driver was cited for failure to yield.
