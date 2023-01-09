Read full article on original website
Related
Trio of New Laws Set To Impact New York State’s Restaurants in ’23
On the heels of the re-election of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s restaurants saw significant state and local employment law developments that have gone into effect with the turn of the calendar to a new year. As of December 31, 2022, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers increased to...
NewsChannel 36
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
The state of New York state? Terrifying!
This week was Kathy Hochul’s first state of the state address since winning an election in her own right. Less importantly, it was my first state of the state too. After all, keynote addresses about the future of our state are not to be missed. Or are they? It’s often said that making laws is like making sausages: best not to look. Well after Tuesday in Albany I can tell you that I’d rather spend a month watching lawyers making sausages than suffer another hour of Gov Hochul making non-announcements. It isn’t that Hochul is a bad public speaker. It’s just that...
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s big agenda
Gov. Kathy Hochul this week unveiled a laundry list of plans for 2023 in her first State of the State address since being elected to a four-year term. In her 45-minute address, Hochul tackled a wide array of issues — from housing to mental health to the controversial issue of bail reform. Hochul also promised not to raise taxes while linking the minimum wage to the rate of inflation. In the end, Hochul made 147 proposals, and NY1’s Zack Fink, Juan Manuel Benítez and Courtney Gross highlight the notable proposals and share their own takeaways.
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
NY1
Tenant protections urged in New York's housing debate
Stronger protections for renters in New York should be part of the broader debate over expanding housing across the state, advocates said Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan for the new year to expand lower-cost housing would add 800,000 units over the coming years and make it easier for projects to get underway even if they do not meet local zoning requirements.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
NY1
How pedestrian safety could improve in New York statewide
Safety for pedestrians in New York statewide could improve under a package of measures proposed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address. At the same time, Hochul also approved a measure meant to encourage projects that use safer designs and are backed by local governments.
NY health care workers: Second round of bonuses from state program are on the way
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health’s Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus (HWB) program is well underway with its second round of payments to eligible healthcare workers expected to arrive any day now. The state launched the HWB program in August 2022 as...
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s priorities for 2023 include fixing bail reform, housing crisis
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address delivered Tuesday laid out her top priorities Tuesday that will serve as her top priorities this session and kick off the first of her four-year term. They include: Bail The third time’s the charm when it comes to editing the state’s controversial bail reform law. Hochul said she wants to untie judges’ hands by removing the “least restrictive” means standard they need to consult when it comes to ensuring that defendants accused of the worst crimes return to court. It’s a partial victory for law enforcement, judges and Mayor Eric Adams who have all advocated...
publicnewsservice.org
Report: Senior Rural NYers Face Housing, Transportation Disparities
A recent report from AARP New York finds older rural New Yorkers are struggling to age in place due to a wealth of disparities. The two biggest issues outlined in the report are housing and transportation access, each with its own set of challenges. For housing, many rural homes weren't...
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State’s proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today’s economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
fox5ny.com
NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
NY1
Eviction, foreclosure protections could be included in New York's housing debate
Strengthening protections against foreclosure and eviction must be "part of the conversation" in expanding affordable housing in New York, members of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus on Tuesday said. The influential coalition of lawmakers in the state Legislature signaled it would be supportive of the broad...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
The Jewish Press
Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
Comments / 2