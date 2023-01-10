CASSIUS Gems: 13 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Instagram
I t may not be Sanaa Lathan’s birthday, but there’s always a reason to celebrate the New York beauty.
The actress has been a mainstay in Black pop culture for more than 30 years.
We were first introduced to Sanaa Lathan with parts in shows like NYPD Blue and Moesha , but she got her first big break in 1998’s hit movie Blade . That role launched her to new stardom and helped her nab roles in Love & Basketball , Brown Sugar , and of course, The Best Man .
Recently she decided to step behind the camera and make her directorial debut with, On The Come Up , her 2022 film about a teenage girl who follows her dream of becoming a massive rap star.
We spoke to Lathan about taking on a new role in filmmaking last year, revealing how she decided this would be her first film as a director.
“It was not a conscious decision to pick this one. It came through my agents. I had a really good agent who pitched me, and he knew about my musical background. My mother was a dancer, and my dad [is a filmmaker],” Lathan told Cassius . “We grew up in New York City around hip-hop and hip-hop culture, and I fell in love with it once I read the script.”
But when Lathan isn’t staring in cult classic feel-good films, she’s been acknowledged for aging gracefully while taking on Hollywood since the 1990s.
Even now, at 51, Sanaa Lathan has remained a crush for several generations. Check out some of her most beautiful Instagram moments below.
Comments / 0