A man was found dead Thursday morning, inside a burning apartment in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 8:49 AM on January 12, 2023, to a structure fire at 5555 Harold Way. Firefighters arrived quickly to discover heavy fire within one second floor unit at the rear of the 63,682 square-foot, 70 unit 4 story (3 occupied floors over parking) center hallway style apartment building.

