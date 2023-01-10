ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
wmar2news

A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis

There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Charles Johnson, Lewes native

Charles (Michael) Johnson, 68, of Westminster, Md., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the care of hospice after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Lewes, but spent his later years in Gaithersburg, Md., and Westminster. Michael graduated from Cape Henlopen High School...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13

Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Raymond Eugene Heulitt, family patriarch

Raymond Eugene Heulitt, 72, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Wilmington with his family by his side. He finally succumbed to a multi-year health challenge which saw him return to a life of simple pleasures, and constant family devotion and love. Ray was born March 27, 1950, in Manasquan,...
WILMINGTON, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First

A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
EASTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket

WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
Nottingham MD

Belair Road shut down in Fallston area due to downed wires

FALLSTON, MD—Belair Road has been shut down in the Fallston area due to downed power lines. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Route 1 was closed in both directions south of Mountain Road (MD 152) due to wires down in the roadway. There has been no word on an...
FALLSTON, MD

