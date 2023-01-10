Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Cape Gazette
Charles Johnson, Lewes native
Charles (Michael) Johnson, 68, of Westminster, Md., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the care of hospice after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Lewes, but spent his later years in Gaithersburg, Md., and Westminster. Michael graduated from Cape Henlopen High School...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
Navy Coach’s Dog Rescued from Icy Water after Community-Wide Search
When Moose the dog escaped from a waterfront neighborhood over the holidays, several hundred members of the community around Annapolis were trying to help find him. The Aussiedoodle was finally spotted in a bad situation—trapped in ice. His owner, the Naval Academy’s head water polo coach, is a very...
Major cities along I-95 corridor threaten snowless streak records amid long wait for first snow
As the country marches into the heart of winter, several cities along the I-95 corridor have yet to record their first measurable snow of the season.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
Raymond Eugene Heulitt, family patriarch
Raymond Eugene Heulitt, 72, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Wilmington with his family by his side. He finally succumbed to a multi-year health challenge which saw him return to a life of simple pleasures, and constant family devotion and love. Ray was born March 27, 1950, in Manasquan,...
talbotspy.org
Easton Family Keeps a Tradition Alive by Being Born First
A few days ago, the Spy was passed a note suggesting we look into the remarkable conwidence that accorded a few days ago in Anne Arundel County on New Year’s Day. According to the Annapolis Capital, Becca Paterson McNally gave birth to one Reese Davenport McNally at precisely 12:01 A.M. at the Luminis Medical Center, making Reese the first baby born in that county.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Young Bald Eagle Rescued By Howard County Authorities
A young bald eagle was rescued by Howard County authorities after being found injured, officials say. Officials tweeted out a picture of the eagle with Howard County PFC Burgoon after the raptor was found injured in the area of Woodbine Road, Monday, Jan. 8. The eagle was transported by officials...
Fire rips through central Pa. business housing buffet, inn and store
A popular Lancaster County inn, restaurant and gift shop is engulfed in flames Tuesday. Firefighters around 11:49 a.m. rushed to the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road, in Strasburg Township, according to county dispatch. The fire has been upgraded to a second-alarm blaze,...
WTOP
Tunnel construction delayed in flood-prone Ellicott City, storage pond set to open
Groundbreaking has been delayed for the largest and potentially most effective aspect of a $167 million plan to minimize flooding along Main Street in Maryland’s historic Ellicott City. In May 2022, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county had secured funding to build a 5,000 foot-long tunnel to...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
Nottingham MD
Belair Road shut down in Fallston area due to downed wires
FALLSTON, MD—Belair Road has been shut down in the Fallston area due to downed power lines. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Route 1 was closed in both directions south of Mountain Road (MD 152) due to wires down in the roadway. There has been no word on an...
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
