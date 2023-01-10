Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Cameras Catch Rhea Ripley’s Non-PG Reaction to Being Called Mami in Raw Main Event
Rhea Ripley was at ringside for the Tag Team Turmoil main event match last night on Raw, where the former Women’s Champion was integral in helping her team come out on top. Ripley has been quite a force for The Judgment Day over the past few months, but she appeared to lose her cool last night on Raw when she was called “Mami” by Cedric Alexander.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlingworld.co
Logan Paul Receives WrestleMania 39 Challenge From Surprising WWE Superstar
Logan Paul has been sidelined since his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year but is expected to be part of the upcoming WrestleMania event. The Social Media influencer has been rumored to be facing John Cena as part of the event, but with several months to go, things could change and NXT star Grayson Waller wants his name to be in the conversation.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
411mania.com
Saraya Discusses a Potential Matchup Against Chris Jericho
– During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW star Saraya discussed potentially having intergender matchups in her career and her boyfriend wanting there to face Chris Jericho in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Saraya on if it is an...
IWGP World title to be defended at NJPW Battle in the Valley
Either Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi will defend the title in San Jose on February 18.
PWMania
Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
Wrestling Observer Radio: RAW report, Vince McMahon, AEW and NXT previews, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Don Callis and Takeshita, more on the Vince McMahon return, injury updates on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, AEW and NXT previews, RAW report, mailbag and more. A fun show as always so check ...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Wants To Feud With Top Male AEW Star
While she wrestled numerous matches involving men in the early days of her career, Saraya has yet to participate in an intergender match on a big national stage. However, that doesn't mean she isn't up for the task, and already seems to have an opponent in mind. "I would love...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Announces Injury To Former Champion On Raw
Candice LeRae appeared alone this week on Raw and was part of a backstage segment where she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. The Poison Pixie revealed that her husband Johnny Gargano wouldn’t be part of this week’s show because he was dealing with an AC sprain. She noted...
NJPW Battle In The Valley Sells Out With Only KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone Announced
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18 has sold out. The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. It is the first US event for NJPW in 2023. The only match announced for the show is KAIRI...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Signs Former NJPW Superstar Karl Fredricks
WWE has brought back several popular names under the Triple H regime and despite Vince McMahon making his return, the signings have continued. According to a report by PWinsider, the company has completed the signing of New Japan Pro Wrestler Karl Fredricks. The star was a regular face in the New Japan Strong series and featured heavily for the promotion from 2018-2022 when he departed NJPW, something at he announced on Social Media.
ringsidenews.com
Talent In Inner Circle PWG Match Had No Idea Chris Jericho Was Booked
You never now where Chris Jericho will show up next, and fans at PWG saw The Wizard’s surprise debut in the company. It turns out this was a huge surprise for people in the match as well. Michael Oku is a rising star in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, who could...
