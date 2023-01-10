Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
wrestleview.com
Two former IMPACT Wrestling stars announce they are getting a divorce
Former IMPACT Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced in a joint statement on Instagram, they are getting a divorce. Blanchard and Daga were married in 2020.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
bodyslam.net
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Cameras Catch Rhea Ripley’s Non-PG Reaction to Being Called Mami in Raw Main Event
Rhea Ripley was at ringside for the Tag Team Turmoil main event match last night on Raw, where the former Women’s Champion was integral in helping her team come out on top. Ripley has been quite a force for The Judgment Day over the past few months, but she appeared to lose her cool last night on Raw when she was called “Mami” by Cedric Alexander.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
MMAWeekly.com
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
tjrwrestling.net
“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF
The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
Yardbarker
Report: William Regal's WWE job title revealed
William Regal has been given a new title in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, the 54-year-old is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for the company. Regal's previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
