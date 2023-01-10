Read full article on original website
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
The Weeknd New Music 2023: Singer Reveals New Material Coming Amid Other Projects
Following the massive success of his recently released song for "Avatar: The Way of Water," The Weeknd is just testing out the waters in preparation for new music. According to his interview with Hollywood Reporter, the "Blinding Lights" singer was deeply moved and inspired by the first "Avatar" movie that came out over a decade ago.
WORLD PREMIERE: Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
After a nearly two weeks of teases and a showery sneak peek of the track, “Flowers” is finally here. The first track from Miley’s promised new era and impeding new album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ — due out in March. Watch it here.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’
Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP. “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.” Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing...
Watch the Official Dance Video for Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up!’
Shania Twain's new music video for 'Giddy Up!', the latest single from her upcoming sixth album 'Queen of Me,' features people dancing to the song by the Grammy-winning country singer.
Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
The trailer for the final season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' is finally here. The show's last installment debuts Feb. 14 on Hulu. The post Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
John Lydon aims for Eurovision glory as Public Image Ltd. compete to represent Ireland at 2023 event
Public Image Ltd. are bidding to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023: Ireland will chose its entrant for the song contest on February 3
Review: Whitehorse trades vocals on classic country songs
“I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying,” Whitehorse (Six Shooter Records) To start the album, she sings a drinking song. For the second tune, he sings a drinking song. On Whitehorse’s “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying,” the singer-songwriter-husband-wife partnership Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland trade the lead and share their love of classic country music.
Golden Globes: ‘RRR’ Beat Taylor Swift For Best Song—As It Should
RRR went up against some seemingly stiff competition in the Best Song category at this year’s Golden Globes. But if you’ve actually seen the epic film, a Telugu-language adventure of over-the-top, glorious scale, you know that “Naatu Naatu” is the most deserving winner of the bunch.
McBride & The Ride Comeback: Country Trio Working on New Music After 2 Decades
It's been 20 years since the hit country trio McBride & The Ride last recorded an album and it appears that OG fans are getting a treat this year as the group is currently working on new music and have just released a new single. Speaking in a new interview...
