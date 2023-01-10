ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
musictimes.com

The Weeknd New Music 2023: Singer Reveals New Material Coming Amid Other Projects

Following the massive success of his recently released song for "Avatar: The Way of Water," The Weeknd is just testing out the waters in preparation for new music. According to his interview with Hollywood Reporter, the "Blinding Lights" singer was deeply moved and inspired by the first "Avatar" movie that came out over a decade ago.
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

After a nearly two weeks of teases and a showery sneak peek of the track, “Flowers” is finally here. The first track from Miley’s promised new era and impeding new album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ — due out in March. Watch it here.
Rolling Stone

Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’

Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP. “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.” Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing...
The Associated Press

Review: Whitehorse trades vocals on classic country songs

“I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying,” Whitehorse (Six Shooter Records) To start the album, she sings a drinking song. For the second tune, he sings a drinking song. On Whitehorse’s “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying,” the singer-songwriter-husband-wife partnership Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland trade the lead and share their love of classic country music.

