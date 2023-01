The body of a 42-year-old man was discovered in an Olathe creek on Tuesday, according to police. Police officers were dispatched to the area of North Mur-Len Road and North Somerset Terrace after a person saw an apparent dead man in the area, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a statement Tuesday.

OLATHE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO